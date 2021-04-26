GDOE debates realistic goals for strategic plan

The Guam Department of Education asked for ideas in formulating objectives GDOE would like to meet in the State Strategic Plan.

Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez led an open discussion seeking input from the Guam Education Board Instruction and Academic Committee.

Revisions to GDOE's State Strategic Plan were placed on hold last year due to the pandemic, but as school year 2021-2022 draws near, discussion on setting objectives is in full swing.

With the current plan used as a reference, Sanchez explained that the revised plan would encompass some existing goals and objectives, clarifications and potential changes.

The goals for the plan have been developed, said Sanchez, who is in charge of curriculum and instruction.

"Our goals are aspirations to achieve the objectives are what we hope to be SMART, meaning the measurable components that we can actually use to determine whether or not we are reaching or at least moving toward our goal," Sanchez said.

The SMART – or specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely – method aids in achieving goals.

The discussion touched on setting realistic goals for the department, such as an 80% cohort graduation rate by 2020.

Currently, GDOE is achieving an 80% to 85% graduation cohort rate, said Sanchez, adding that solid numbers would be provided later.

These students enter a public high school at the ninth-grade level and continue to graduate in four years.

Sanchez clarified that this objective is based on an adjusted cohort rate and considers students who transfer in and out of the public school system.

The 80% target goal is also set for high school students' proficiency in English, language arts, math, science and social studies.

Sanchez addressed whether the 80% target is aspirational or attainable. He said stakeholders heavily debated the issue years ago.

"For the last three or four strategic plans prior to 2014, they were called the district action plan. Sanchez said, when you look back at those statistics, all of the objectives were aspirational."

He said it's not realistic for a school to go from 20% to 50% district proficiency to 90% proficiency in five years.

Sanchez said GDOE teachers had raised concerns in ensuring that the goals set in the strategic plan are attainable.

"When you make them so high, it almost makes people feel like we are setting ourselves up for disappointment because what's going to happen is the media is going to report out that GDOE did not obtain their goal," Sanchez said.

Putting it into perspective, Sanchez said an 80% proficiency rate is not being met nationally.

"There may be some schools, some districts that do it. When you look at a large percentage of the country, the country doesn't even do it," Sanchez said.

Sanchez learned that one of the highest-scoring schools on the island was iLearn Academy, with a 45% proficiency rate. He said private schools saw only a 40% proficiency rate.

"Is it realistic for anybody to have a target of 80% at this point? I don't believe there's a right or wrong answer to that. But I believe it is a policy conversation the board is going to need to have on how we wish to set these targets," Sanchez said.

Last year, GDOE did not administer the assessments measuring proficiency; therefore, the data GDOE is working with is based on the 2019-2020 school year.