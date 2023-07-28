GDOE: Delayed school year won't have negative impact

The delay of the school year by nearly two weeks won’t have much of an impact on students or teachers, said education officials who earlier this month had a different outlook on pushing back the start of the school year.

On Wednesday, the Guam Department of Education announced the start of school year 2023-2024 would begin Aug. 23 - a result of a backlog of school inspections, variance requests and only two out of 41 schools having valid building sanitary permits in place. The call was made by new Superintendent Kenneth Swanson and the Guam Education Board.

The switch in stance came weeks after the former acting superintendent, Judith Won Pat, told lawmakers during an oversight hearing that a delay to the school year would lead to "a lot of problems."

“We are bound by several things,” Won Pat said during the hearing. "One is the number of instructional days that we must uphold by law. The other is we have a board-union contract with teachers that we can’t just say, 'We are going to delay school, and you’re going to go on vacation.' We still have to pay for that. Then, when you miss so many days, you still have to make up for those days and (decide) when and where to extend the summer to be able to make up school days. There’s a lot of problems, I am serious, to consider when you do this."

Focused on in-class instruction

The Guam Daily Post asked public school officials for clarification on whether there would be negative impacts, as described by Won Pat to lawmakers. But GDOE has seemingly worked it out.

“The 10-day delay does not affect teacher pay or the 180-instructional-day mandate because GDOE will be using professional development days, teacher work days and possible parent conference days at the beginning of the school year calendar for students,” GDOE interim spokesperson Michelle Franquez told the Post on Thursday. "The primary focus is to have our students in face-to-face instruction."

According to Franquez, GDOE is sticking to its phased-in timeline, which projects when schools will be ready for inspection by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“The phased-in approach remains the primary timeline,” Franquez said. "GDOE is working to ensure that schools in Phase 1 maintain their status, and is working on transitioning Phase 2 schools into Phase 1. GDOE is making every effort to complete Tier 2 work requests. Supplies are being ordered to complete the tasks, and requests have been submitted through (Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense) for skilled labor from other government agencies. The delayed start gives our employees and contractors more time to complete their work before students arrive."