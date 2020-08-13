The Guam Department of Education has delayed traditional face-to-face classes for school year 2020-2021 for two weeks.

Students who have chosen the home learning options - online and hard copy learning - will still begin classes on Aug. 17, announced GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez over Twitter. He said the decision to delay face-to-face classes was made after a meeting with the governor, lieutenant governor and the governor's public health and physicians advisory team.

A release from the Joint Information Center added that the decision is in response to recent sharp increases in the number of COVID-19 positive cases on island.

"The decision comes in response to the most recent COVID-19 health information provided by DPHSS, showing a sharp increase in daily positive cases over the last seven days. While traditional face-to-face classes will be delayed, GDOE will continue moving forward, as planned, with its two distance learning options, beginning August 17, 2020," the release stated.

Some members of the Guam Education Board had wanted to delay the beginning of the school year by a week, also citing safety reasons as well as a need to give teachers more time to prepare for an unorthodox school year. The motion was denied however, by the majority of board members. Fernandez did not request a delay to the school year at that time but GDOE had been monitoring the trend in positive cases. He also has the authority to shut down schools if needed.

The JIC release states that this decision to delay the start of face-to-face classes was based on safety concerns and on the most recent information from public health experts.

"The safety of our students and employees has always been at the forefront of our planning and decision-making regarding school openings this year," Fernandez stated in the release. "I have remained in close communication with the Governor’s Office, Public Health, and the Physicians Advisory Group regarding the ongoing health situation in Guam, and based on their guidance, a two-week delay for traditional face-to-face instruction is the right decision."

About 1/3 of students opted of for the face-to-face model. GDOE had developed an alternating schedule to further limit the number of students on campus at one time and meet social distancing requirements. Schools have been preparing for the start of classes for the last several days. GDOE estimates 16% of total school enrollment is expected to be on campus daily, and class sizes are expected to average around eight students per classroom, according to the JIC release.

"The Board has always entrusted me with the authority to determine the closure of any school facility due to health or safety issues," Fernandez stated in the release. "I have assured them that this authority will always be exercised with great care and concern for our students and employees. While I know that our department has worked hard over the summer and is prepared to carry out our mission as planned, I have based my decision to delay face-to-face instruction on the advice of our health care experts and on the data that we have been monitoring daily."