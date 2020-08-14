GDOE delays face-to-face learning

The Guam Department of Education has instituted a two-week delay on traditional face-to-face classes for school year 2020-2021.

Students who have chosen the home learning options – online and hard-copy learning – will still begin classes on Aug. 17, Superintendent Jon Fernandez announced on Twitter.

See the official release below regarding the delay of traditional face-to-face learning for two weeks. Hard copy and online distance learning will still begin Aug 17th! pic.twitter.com/BxUhKBoMS6 — Jon Fernandez (@jfernand19) August 13, 2020

Fernandez said he made the decision to delay GDOE's on-campus classes after a meeting with the governor, lieutenant governor and the governor's physicians' advisory team.

A release from the Joint Information Center added that the decision is in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases on the island.

"The decision comes in response to the most recent COVID-19 health information provided by (the Department of Public Health and Social Services), showing a sharp increase in daily positive cases over the last seven days," the release stated. "While traditional face-to-face classes will be delayed, GDOE will continue moving forward, as planned, with its two distance learning options, beginning August 17, 2020."

GDOE teachers are still on duty.

Some private schools have also put in-person classroom learning on hold.

Harvest Christian Academy is among them. After opening for the first day of the school year Thursday, the school announced it will hold off on face-to-face learning following a virtual meeting with the governor who announced she is considering placing the island back in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

Catholic schools

Meanwhile, Guam's Catholic schools will maintain their class schedules unless the governor declares the island under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2.

"In the event that the governor places Guam in PCOR 2, all Catholic schools will shift to distance learning only and parents/guardians will be advised of the effective dates," the Archdiocese of Agana’s Office of Catholic Education stated in a press release.

"Please be assured that should PCOR 2 be declared, our Catholic schools can make accommodations for students to be taught through distance learning."

Most Catholic schools have either opened or are preparing to open this week or next.

'The right decision'

Some members of the Guam Education Board had wanted to delay the beginning of the school year by a week, also citing safety reasons as well as a need to give teachers more time to prepare for an unorthodox school year. The motion was denied, however, by the majority of board members. Fernandez did not request a delay to the school year at that time, but GDOE had been monitoring the trend in COVID cases. He also has the authority to shut down schools if needed.

According to the JIC release, Fernandez's decision to delay the start of face-to-face classes was based on safety concerns and the most recent information from public health experts.

"The safety of our students and employees has always been at the forefront of our planning and decision-making regarding school openings this year," Fernandez stated in the release.

"I have remained in close communication with the governor’s office, Public Health and the physicians advisory group regarding the ongoing health situation in Guam, and based on their guidance, a two-week delay for traditional face-to-face instruction is the right decision."

About one-third of students opted for the face-to-face learning model. GDOE had developed an alternating schedule to limit the number of students on campus at one time, to meet social distancing requirements.

Schools have been preparing for the start of classes for the last several days. GDOE estimates 16% of total school enrollment is expected to be on campus daily, and class sizes are expected to average around eight students per classroom, according to the JIC release.

However, Fernandez also acknowledged that many of the students under the face-to-face model are from families who failed to turn in registrations and can't be contacted. Failing to register with a preferred learning model automatically placed the student into the traditional learning model.

"We need to reach our disconnected kids and families or they will be lost to this pandemic. It means we have to work twice as hard as we already have been working," Fernandez stated on social media.