Guam Department of Education officials spoke with the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Tuesday about a schedule for the rapid testing of school-based employees, and possibly students who are interested, according to education Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"So Public Health approached us with that proposal and we definitely expressed interest in doing that as an additional way to screen our employees before we start face-to-face instruction," Fernandez said. "We're hoping to get more specifics in terms of a plan to do that."

GDOE will begin in-person instruction on Jan. 19, but schools islandwide are authorized to open the day before, assuming Guam maintains a low COVID Area Risk Score and the public health situation doesn't deteriorate.

There have been discussions about vaccinating educators prior to the start of in-person instruction. But as of Wednesday, there still wasn't any set aside time frame for when educators might get vaccinated, although discussions are ongoing as to whether that will be possible, Fernandez said.

"Our understanding is that the vaccination committee and Public Health are going through the prior areas largely based on age grouping. The latest age grouping is for 60 and above," he added.

GDOE knows many of its employees fit within that age group and have been circulating information, asking school leaders and division managers to inform employees of vaccination opportunities if they are interested, according to Fernandez.

"But we do still hope to see the possibility of getting our employees vaccinated before the start ... or somewhere around the start, of face-to-face instruction so they can have that extra level of assurance," he said.

If educators can be vaccinated as a priority group around the start of in-person instruction, the vaccines on Guam do require two doses before they can be fully effective. Fernandez said he is aware of that limitation, "but again, at least it's a start and in addition to all the other safety measures that we will maintain at school. We just want to make sure we provide that opportunity if possible."

But regardless of whether vaccines will be available to educators, and regardless of whether educators choose to take vaccines, the other side of the discussion is the testing initiative, Fernandez added.