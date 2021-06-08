GDOE discusses 'more focused' online option beyond pandemic

Parents may have the option to keep their kids at home through the Guam Department of Education's online learning program even after the COVID-19 public health emergency ends.

That was the response to a question posed by a parent during an input session GDOE held last week. The parent wanted to know how much longer the online model of learning would be available to students.

"At some point when the pandemic is over, we are going to revert to a more focused, more strict online program," Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said during the session Wednesday.

Currently, the program is based on parents' choice. Sanchez said GDOE does not want to lose the online option, but it will have greater restrictions and guidelines.

"Once it becomes a requirement for everyone to return to school, the online option becomes another model for students to take advantage of. Maybe there might be a grade requirement," Sanchez said.

For example, students enrolled in online learning must maintain their grades. If a student is falling their online classes, Sanchez said they may be required to return to in-person instruction as the online model may not work for that student.

No decisions have been made and Sanchez pointed out that there needs to be more research into the impact of a full online curriculum on students.

"Particularly in the earlier grades, for kinder, first and second grade, a lot of concern has been raised about having a full curriculum online for students at such a young age who need interaction, who need to be in class with the rest of the students," Sanchez said.

Cathy Schroeder, a specialist in early childhood education and Head Start, said there has been debate on the concerns.

"The discussion that I am getting from our office in Head Start Washington, D.C., is pushing us to go back to face-to-face because socio-emotional is one of our key dimensions that we look at in helping students prepare for kindergarten," said Schroeder.

Cathy Tydingco, who also is with Head Start, shared Schroeder's sentiments. She recognized that a student's attention span is limited and the amount of time these students have in front of the computer screen can't be compared to students in middle or high school.

'It most likely won't be all grade levels'

With these concerns, it was said that the program moving beyond the pandemic would likely be geared toward middle- and high school students.

"We are going to continue with some form of online instruction, but it most likely won't be all grade levels. It most definitely might not be the early childhood grades. We are still debating about even fourth and fifth grades; we are not really sure if they should continue online post-COVID-19," Sanchez said.

The online learning model will still be offered to students for the 2021-2022 school year. About 15% of the student population has chosen this model for the upcoming year.

GDOE officials have previously said that students enrolled in the online model will not be able to switch their models of learning until the completion of the first semester.