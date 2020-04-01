GDOE discusses options in case of school closure

Education officials have yet to decided whether school year 2019-2020 will come to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, however, they met online with the Islandwide Parent Teacher Organization. The Guam Department of Education has shared its proposals with parents should school closures be extended.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez acknowledged parents' concerns, saying a decision will have to be made soon on whether the agency should end the school year. Classes were canceled beginning March 16, which is the tail end of the third quarter. Classes were expected to resume this week, along with the reopening of the government of Guam; however, the governor extended the emergency closure of the government until April 13 – at which point GDOE schools would be about halfway through the fourth quarter.

"I think we're going to have that discussion soon if the closure gets extended another two weeks," Fernandez said.

The proposal shared with parent-teacher organizations on Tuesday included letting third quarter grades stand as the semester grade. Students between kindergarten and eighth grade will also be promoted to the next level, unless there is some prior arrangement. Students in high school who scored a 59% or below for a class will be given a passing grade of 60%, unless there is no evidence of work submitted or the student was a no-show. Moreover, remaining service learning hours will be waived for students who meet graduation requirements.

High school students in advanced placement classes will receive their additional 10% to their grade, unless they failed third quarter. AP students who failed will still receive the 60% passing grade but will not be granted the additional 10%.

Officials are still discussing whether graduation ceremonies will be held.

"If school is canceled, it's likely high school graduations will be canceled as well," said GDOE Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez.

Some parents, who were worried about students being ready for the rigors of next school year, asked whether summer school could be opened to all students.

Typically, GDOE holds summer classes for students who need to make up classes to earn credits toward graduation.

Sanchez said that discussion is already underway, noting that with many teachers already having canceled their summer vacation trips, they may have more teachers than usual on island over the summer, which means they could open more classes in more subjects.

"The intent is if we are able to lessen the social distancing issues ... and we are close to normal, we do want to expand our summer school program substantially," Sanchez said.

GDOE's Special Education Division is working on a plan for students with special needs, many of whom require annual meetings with teachers and special education coordinators to prep for the new school year or evaluate individualized education plans.

Sanchez did note that discussions with students about virtual graduations weren't met with much enthusiasm, but there was discussion of holding ceremonies of some sort once classes resume.

In response to a parent who asked about interscholastic sports, Sanchez said GDOE would like to be able to hold some sort of sporting event, but that would be based on when the government reopens and classes are allowed to resume.