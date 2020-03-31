The Guam Department of Education has shared its proposals with parents should school closures be extended.

Closing schools for the rest of the year has not yet been decided, according to GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez, but the department is discussing the possibility and its contingencies should that happen.

"I think we're gonna have that discussion soon if the closure gets extended another two weeks," Fernandez said regarding the potential decision as the department edges closer to the normal end of the school year. For now, the governor has required all schools be closed until April 13.

The proposal being shared with parent teacher organizations today includes letting third quarter grades stand as the semester grade. Students between kindergarten and eighth grade will also be promoted to the next level, unless there is some prior arrangement. Students in high school who have a 59% or below will be given a passing grade of 60%, unless there is no evidence of work submitted or the student was a no-show. Moreover, remaining service learning hours will be waived for students who meet graduation requirements.

High school students in advance placement classes will receive their additional 10% to their grade, unless they failed third quarter. AP students who failed will still receive the 60% passing grade but will not be granted the additional 10%.

Officials are still discussing whether graduation ceremonies will be held.

"If school is cancelled, it's likely high school graduations will be cancelled as well," said Deputy Superintendent Joe Sanchez.