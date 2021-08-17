GDOE discusses random COVID-19 testing

The deadline for the Guam Department of Education to comply with the governor’s vaccination mandate is Sept. 24, and Superintendent Jon Fernandez is looking into ways to get the remaining 20% of GDOE employees into compliance.

“For my employees, we are still around the 75% to 80%, and so, it's that final portion. We have a high compliance rate voluntarily so I am feeling good about that. It’s the remaining employees that we make sure we answer all of their questions,” Fernandez said.

GovGuam executive branch employees are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 based on the governor's order. Those who refuse or cannot comply must submit to weekly testing for COVID-19. But how that will work out is still being discussed.

With the delta variant cases detected on Guam for a month now and the increased risk of transmission as a result, GDOE also is looking into random testing of the district’s vaccinated population.

Students, teachers and GDOE staff could be part of the testing, Fernandez said.

GDOE’s unvaccinated population may also be asked to participate in random screening.

He said vaccinated individuals can still contract COVID-19, and may not display symptoms.

He said GDOE is working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to support testing for schools. He said Public Health has received a $5 million grant.

“So if that all pulls through and we get all the necessary approvals, we anticipate that the test will be available, that we will be able to conduct those tests free of charge to those that need to be tested. Also, we are working to make sure that we build the capacities within our schools' system to administer the test,” Fernandez said.

He said using GDOE nurses and trained personnel to conduct the tests at the school sites would expedite efforts.

As part of the mandate, GDOE is also looking at requiring employees traveling on official business to get vaccinated.

He said GDOE would work with employees to address concerns and fears about the vaccines.

On Saturday, GDOE, in collaboration with the American Medical Center, hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Tiyan High School.

Fernandez did not have the numbers of those who vaccinated but said it fell short of the 600 target.

Once the final numbers for the recent vaccination clinic are available, Fernandez said they will go back to the drawing board and, Fernandez said, “see what else we can do to really ensure that we give opportunities for employees to comply with the directive from the governor.”