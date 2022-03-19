GDOE dissatisfied with yard upkeep; vendor says it's doing the job despite late payments

The Guam Department of Education has been chasing a vendor which has not been cutting the grass to GDOE's satisfaction at some schools.

The issue has been raised several times and now that island mayors have stepped in to pick up the perceived slack, education officials again addressed the matter during a Guam Education Board meeting earlier this week.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said mayors were concerned about calls they’ve been getting from schools asking for help with lawn upkeep.

As an example, two southern schools asked for their mayors' help with cutting the grass.

"So they went ahead and assisted. Of course, we are never going to say no when it comes to our schools in our communities,” Savares said.

While mayors don’t mind lending a hand so that schoolchildren can play sticker-burr-free, money already is being spent to pay for grass-cutting services at the schools.

“If the contractors are not meeting the expectations of work on their purchase orders, are the superiors signing off on these as the cutting is done on a monthly basis? Are they getting the full pay of the contract if they’re not able to complete the task that’s required of them?” Savares asked.

GDOE’s grass-cutting contract with JJ Global Services began in June 2021. The scope of work includes cutting the grass at 33 public schools and two warehouse facilities. The size of the contract concerned officials.

Previously, village mayors handled grass-cutting at schools, but the huge undertaking was placed back into GDOE’s hands for the department to hire a contractor. GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez admitted that it’s been a problem.

“It's been a headache on our end now, because of this vendor and some schools, it’s been a challenge,” Fernandez said. “We are going to try to do our best to hold the vendor accountable, chase them from school to school. But I guess it’s come up in several meetings; maybe we need to sit down and have discussions about what particular areas or schools or other solutions that we can come up with.”

“We’ll continue to chase the vendor. I know Frank Cooper-Nurse has been meeting with them on a regular basis to try to get a handle on their work. We will continue to do that,” Fernandez said. Cooper-Nurse is GDOE's chief auditor and acting deputy superintendent of finance and administrative services.

Under the contract, GDOE has five days from when the service was performed to notify the vendor of unsatisfactory or uncompleted work. The vendor is given the opportunity to complete the service.

'Being too lax'

“It takes initiative to make sure that we are holding the vendor accountable, staying within these time frames. I guess what happens sometimes is if the vendor doesn’t show up and the principal says, 'OK, you can come tomorrow,' it starts to mess up the time frame and the schedule. Being too lax or flexible sometimes comes back to bite us,” Fernandez said.

JJ Global Services’ contract is up for renewal in September.

By contract, the vendor is supposed to adhere to schedules, but according to Fernandez, schools have made accommodations to the vendor by changing schedules.

Contractor: No notice of GDOE's concerns

The Guam Daily Post contacted JJ Global Services General Manager Aileen de Dios, who contended the company is fulfilling its scope of work.

"To clarify on that point, if there are any concerns from the schools, the point of contact would contact our representative and so far I haven’t heard anything. … Usually, they would bring it up to the operations manager, … and it would be addressed in three days,” de Dios said.

As for the two southern schools that called mayors for help, she said, the company never was informed.

The contract calls for grass-cutting services once a month at 33 schools.

GDOE has not provided the cost of the contract. JJ Global declined to comment on the amount.

When a job at a school is complete, a survey form is provided to the GDOE school contact and returned following approval for payment.

It's been months since the company has been paid.

But de Dios clarified the challenge with payment is not related to the performance issue GDOE is raising.

“Regarding payment, we would love to get paid. We are on our ninth services, but we only got paid for three services – that’s July, August and September. Imagine coming from my business side – where this is an islandwide timing – where I have to fulfill the services up until this point, and I am not getting compensated and I have to pay all these staff,” de Dios said.

Fernandez didn’t have the information regarding payment delays but provided insight into why it may be happening.

'Availability of cash' sometimes lags

“I don’t have that information, but will check. We do have delays in paying some vendors, so this would not surprise me. However, this may be due to the availability of cash and not necessarily withholding payment,” Fernandez said.

Despite the delay in payment, de Dios said the company is honoring its contract with GDOE.

“From October up until this point, I am sending crews there with full equipment, gas, maintenance, full manpower,” de Dios said. “We have no ill intention of going against the department. We are more than willing to work with the department, that’s why we are not stopping or not pulling out any of our employees. We are doing it not only for the government, but the kids going to schools.”