GDOE, DPW note safety concerns

The first day back to the traditional five days a week of in-person learning for nearly 24,000 public school students on Monday came with some parents raising concerns over social distancing.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez declined to go into detail about how the first day went, but he did acknowledge that the weather had an impact.

"We are continuing to monitor how schools are doing during this first week of returning to five days of instruction for face-to-face students. The heavy rains both yesterday and today impacted the start of the school day, which led to more traffic and delays at certain schools," Fernandez said Tuesday. "It is going to take a little time to adjust to having all of our face-to-face students back at once, but we also recognize the need to maximize instructional time for our students."

The swift decision by the Guam Education Board to start school with only one workday to adjust caused a bit of concern in the community. Several parents took to social media to express frustration and concern regarding what was seen Monday at some schools and on school buses.

On Monday, a major concern was the shortage of school bus drivers. While DPW has 130 buses, there are only 88 active bus drivers and bus occupancy is capped at 80% of capacity.

"We recognize that the Department of Public Works has a shortage of bus drivers, so we have been working with DPW to monitor delays and late drop-offs, especially at the end of the school day," Fernandez said.

DPW reported 8,200 GDOE students relied on daily bus transportation when the student population was divided into two groups with alternating attendance. Now that all face-to-face learners are back in school five days a week, that number may have doubled.

Transportation delays due to the increased student ridership weren't the only concerns.

"We are hearing some concerns regarding physical distancing both at school and on the buses. On the other hand, we are hearing from a lot of students that they are glad to be back at school with their classmates," Fernandez said.

A video circulating on social media depicted a Department of Public Works school bus transporting a group of middle school students. While students were wearing face masks, students filled the seats, so social distancing was not possible.

Two GDOE parents said their children informed them that students were sitting and standing in the aisles of buses while being transported because of crowding.

DPW Deputy Director Linda Ibanez did not confirm or deny the allegations, but provided reassurances.

"Rest assured DPW has and will continue to follow capacity, social distancing, protocols and safety guidelines approved by (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) in the safe transportation of our island children," Ibanez said.