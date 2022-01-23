GDOE draft budget request at $284.1M

The Guam Department of Education’s latest draft for the fiscal year 2023 budget is $284.1 million, which is significantly less than the $365 million requested from the Legislature last year.

However, that amount is expected to increase to address personnel costs.

The FY23 Budget proposal is just the first draft. GDOE has until the end of January to submit final proposal to the Guam Legislature.

The initial budget proposal showed an anticipated $139.7 million to cover salaries for “warm bodies” or current employees based on the first quarter of the current year.

“What isn’t included and needs to be adjusted … is that it did not include the vacant positions and the Collective Bargaining positions that we typically include. So that adjustment will be made in order to reflect that in the next draft,” Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

The initial draft of the proposed budget was presented during a Guam Board of Education work session on Friday. It projects how much funding will be needed to run the government’s largest agency in the coming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.

The projected overall personnel costs for fiscal 2023 is $197.8 million. That’s $30 million less than budgets for fiscal 2021 and 2022.

“One thing to note on the personnel side is we also did complete the cross-leveling to reflect the reduction in the student population,” Fernandez said.

Student enrollment levels for the current school year dropped to 26,600 students, that’s 2,500 less than the previous year.

“We looked back at the maximization efforts that took place last year as well as the efforts that took place this year and we have reflected in this number a recognition of about 75 excess positions that are being identified and accounted for with (Human Resources office) but the funding for these positions are not reflected in this budget request,” Fernandez said.

Last year, 43 excess positions were identified but not funded.

“What happened though is that we did not remove them from the staffing pattern so the next year they were requested and not funded. But again the schools maintained those positions on their staffing pattern,” Fernandez said.

This year, 32 additional excess positions were identified as a result of the reduced student population.

Contracts and other costs

The draft budget request reflects contractual expenses is at $42.4 million.

“What we did when we went through the process with the schools was to number 1, identify the personnel, the vacancies, the excess positions and CBA positions account for all of that. Beyond that we wanted to continue funding for essential contracts. We wanted to keep funding for supplies and materials. Supplies and materials essentially are based on enrollment,” Fernandez said.

Supplies and materials cost came in at $4.9 million compared to the $6.9 million requested a few years ago.

GDOE has also estimated costs for equipment to be $23.4 million.

“We are still going through that because both the contractual and the equipment category, what we would like to do is leverage federal funds,” Fernandez said.

He said there is a possibility under the current grants received that some of the requests are already covered by federal funding.

“The reason why we are doing this is that as part of the federal funding process, we actually surveyed all of the schools to determine their requests on the equipment side and the CIP side,” Fernandez said. “What we hope to see is as much leverage and reduction in these categories so that we really just carrying the essential critical items that belong in the core budget and anything that we can use federal funds for we will try to use that.”

Essential contractional cost includes, among other things, foods services, school yard maintenance, and solid waste.

Utilities costs were calculated at $18.4 million based on projected needs of the department.

Capital Outlay projects have been moved out of the local budget to be funded under the American Rescue Plan.

“Again, we did welcome and invite the schools to list their (capital improvements) projects. We put that in the list for federal review and that’s included in the amount that was sent to federal programs.”