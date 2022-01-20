The Guam Department of Education sent out a reminder to parents and guardians of the parent teacher conference for elementary schools tomorrow, Jan. 21.
Parent-teacher conferences for elementary-aged students will take place in the morning with some schools starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. and other schools starting 8:30 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m.
Conferences will be conducted via telecommunications or virtually through Google Classrooms or Zoom, according to GDOE.
Parents can contact their children’s schools for more information.