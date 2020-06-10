For residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this week would be the last chance to receive a meal under Guam Department of Education's emergency food assistance program, disaster household distribution.

GDOE resumed its food distribution, known as TEFAP, on Tuesday at the Dededo Farmers' Market and Mt. Lam Lam in Agat-Umatac.

While operations at the farmers' market came to a swift end, about 8 a.m., food distribution in Agat continued through 10 a.m. GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza said remaining food commodities will be added into Thursday's food distribution, which will also be held from 6-10 a.m. at the Tiyan upper baseball field and St. Francis Church in Yona.

For this week, GDOE is expected to pass out a total 5,000 food commodities on a first-come, first-served basis, and while supplies last.

Starting next week, GDOE will be suspending its food program to replenish resources and begin its normal operations at their Piti warehouse location towards the end of June, which would be available to families who are economically vulnerable, Baza said.