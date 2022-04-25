GDOE employee files EEO complaint; administration can't comment on ongoing case

Guam Department of Education employee, Michael “Shelly” Quinata is alleging that zero tolerance on bullying isn’t equitably applied to employees.

“For about three years I have been discriminated against because of my choice of lifestyle and characteristics, my boss … used it against me to bring me down,” Quinata said. “I’m cross-gender.”

Quinata started working at George Washington High School in 2017 where things were OK but she said the work environment became hostile after a change in administration.

“That was school year 2019-2020,” Quinata said. “They controlled my environment. ... I wrote a letter requesting for representation to the Guam Federation of Teachers over not feeling wanted. They shoved me in the nurse’s office.”

She admitted that her attendance played a part in her situation. She explained that she was dealing with family issues.

“I just lost my grandparents, who I call Mom and Dad, because they raised me. My mom passed in March 2019 and then the following January 2020, my dad passed. I was going through a difficult time because (within) that time frame my dad suffered from lung cancer,” said Quinata, who was the primary caregiver.

She said she reached out to the school’s administration for help but was turned away.

Feeling unwanted and targeted in the workplace, she took her plight to the Office for Civil Rights in Washington, D.C., and filed a complaint with the U.S Equal Employment Opportunity office in Hawaii.

“Everywhere I turned to, I was turned away. Even up to the governor’s office …. After I presented my evidence all I got was 'you need a lawyer,'" Quinata said.

Quinata first wrote a letter to GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez in May 2020. She said in a follow-up email with Fernandez she was directed to the local EEO office where she encountered a “roller coaster ride.”

“To me it was stalling (for) time. I don’t know why my boss took a particular interest in me, but already the doctor placed me on medical leave due to the ongoing harassment, due to being a severe diabetic and high anxiety.”

Her discrimination case, is ongoing, and is currently it’s in the process of mediation.

“I went through the U.S. EEOC. We had mediation last week, so I am currently, per Deputy (Superintendent) Erika Cruz, I am transferred over to Southern High School now,” Quinata said. “Because I did the discrimination charge with the EEOC in Hawaii.”

Fernandez, in response to questions posed by The Guam Daily Post, said he was limited in his ability to discuss the matter.

“We encourage employees to utilize any avenue of relief that is available to them should they have a complaint against the department. Employees who file complaints with the EEOC are within their rights, and we welcome the opportunity, with EEOC's assistance, to investigate and resolve such complaints. Having said that, it would be inappropriate to discuss this specific matter in the media when there is already a process underway with the appropriate agency,” Fernandez said.

But the transfer doesn’t address the alleged bullying problem. To Quinata’s knowledge, there's been no action on her complaint about being bullied at GWHS.

GDOE could not respond to questions involving the school’s principal as it related to adverse actions taken.

The department also couldn’t state whether they believe the measures and steps toward resolution taken in the Quinata case sends the message that GDOE upholds the zero tolerance policy on bullying among employees as well.

“Not for faculty and staff,” said Quinata, who contends the policy isn’t enforced across the board.

Discrimination isn’t the only violation Quinata said has occurred. She alleged the principal violated her HIPAA rights.

“On my letter that was attached to my doctor’s note, was that my medical information was illegally obtained from her office," Quinata said. "That’s why I don’t understand why no one is paying attention to this, how come I wrote to the (human resources office) at GDOE, why nobody is helping me.”

She claimed that GDOE central office administration was aware since July that the violation occurred. However, GDOE did not confirm this.

“They know that my boss personally went down, dropped the paper and went back to pick it up,” she said.

The medical document was her Fitness for Duty medical certification, which needs employee authorization to obtain.

“Your school or boss may or may not request for it but they didn’t even notify me. What he did was he turned it in at the front desk of the clinic and picked it up,” Quinata said.

She claimed the document was stamped received by the GWHS front office on July 12, but said she was unaware.

“I didn’t turn it in. Why was it turned in like it came from me?” Quinata said. “I found out and wrote to the HR in September 2021 and that’s when the superintendent responded

Quinata was made aware of the incident by GDOE’s HR department in September when officials questioned a signature contained on the document and where it was submitted following its stamped receipt by the school.

Quinata was adamant that she never provided GW authorization to obtain her medical documents.

While GDOE found it inappropriate to respond directly to the allegations, Fernandez did explain the department’s approach.

“In general, it is our policy to resolve this matter at the lowest levels, but should it rise further than that, we will work with the appropriate authorities and the employee to find a mutual resolution, if possible,” Fernandez said.