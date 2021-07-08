GDOE employee tests positive; COVID-19 vaccine not required

Roughly 70% of Guam Department of Education employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 but that doesn’t mean positive cases won’t be seen at GDOE schools.

On Tuesday, the Joint Information Center reported one employee at D.L. Perez Elementary school tested positive for COVID-19. That raised the total number of COVID-19-positive GDOE employees since the start of the pandemic to 135.

The recent case marks the third GDOE employee who tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 during the Summer School program which began in June. GDOE officials reported two positive cases in the first week of summer school.

There are 5,800 students enrolled in summer school, attending face-to-face instruction, four days a week. Previously students attended school once a week limiting the risk of exposure to COVID-19 on campus.

With an increase in instructional days, there is more opportunity for transmission, a scenario GDOE has planned for as students will soon be in school five days a week.

Part of that plan included contact tracing, quarantine and online learning in cases when closure is necessary on a larger scale.

The positive cases seen this summer have given GDOE the opportunity to test parts of its approach.

“Yes, we’ve been able to test out our approach. However, we haven’t had to shut down any schools or switch them to online learning because what we’ve seen and what’s reassuring is that our existing protocols continue to indicate no spread of the virus within the school setting even as we identify cases,” Fernandez said.

The success is something the department can celebrate.

“Because of the low positivity and the low number of cases in the community and because even as we’ve gone into summer school we have seen a continued safe environment for students and employees I think that gives us confidence that reopening can happen safely,” Fernandez said.

Last week, Fernandez addressed talk about requiring employees and students to vaccinate, indicating that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Department of Public Health and Social Services were researching the possibility.

He said they had until today to make a decision in time for it to be implemented prior to the start of the school year on Aug. 12.

While federal law permits employee vaccination mandates in workplaces, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s communications director said, there were no federal or local mandates requiring student vaccination prior to the school year.

Mask-wearing will continue, vaccination not mandatory

Paco-San Agustin said, if the governor would mandate it, families would be given ample notice.

However, it appears that may not be any time in the near future.

“It appears that in their research that they are not recommending a mandate, especially while the vaccines are only under emergency use authorization and so I think that conversation puts an end to that conversation for now,” said Fernandez.

The conversation may be revisited after the vaccines have received full authorization and FDA approval.

“That means we are going to continue to rely on voluntary vaccination and promoting vaccination as a strategy amongst our employees and kids but that mandatory vaccination that we discussed isn’t something that will happen in the near term,” Fernandez said.

GDOE is working with Public Health and private clinics on the island to offer vaccination and immunization outreach opportunities to students prior to the coming school year. The dates and times will be released when confirmed.

But as the department pushes for vaccination, Fernandez stressed that the masks will remain a requirement.

“We worked with the governor and we anticipate the face mask mandate to continue. Even she lifts it for the island, at this particular point and time, we expect to continue the face masks mandate within our schools,” Fernandez said.