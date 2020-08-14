GDOE encourages parents to call schools as they shift from face-to-face to home learning

Public school classes will start on Aug. 17, though it all will be distance or home learning at least for the next two weeks.

With the governor’s announcement that Guam will be returning to a pandemic condition of readiness 1, Guam Department of Education officials canceled face-to-face classes.

On Friday, teachers and school staff started calling parents who had opted for their children to do face-to-face instruction, which was one of the three modes of learning originally offered by the Guam Department of Education.

Those options have been whittled down to two: 1. Home learning online instruction; 2. Home learning hard copy curriculum.

“While we have delayed face-to-face classes due to the health situation in Guam, we are committed to our mission of teaching and learning and will do everything we can to ensure our kids continue to receive the education they deserve,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

Parents and guardians are asked to contact their child’s school for information on their child’s class schedule, teacher contact information, hard copy distribution schedule, and to ensure their child has access to their student email account.

Kindergarten

Additionally, parents and guardians of children turning 5 years old by July 31, 2020 are reminded that they should register their children for kindergarten as soon as possible if they have not done so already.

In preparation for the opening of SY 2020-2021, the GDOE Federal Programs Division, State Educational Agency is also pleased to announce that instructional and administrative supplies and materials are being procured to support teaching and learning and will be distributed to the following schools:

• All Guam Department of Education Schools

• Guahan Academy Charter School

• iLearn Academy Charter School

• SIFA Learning Academy Charter School

• All 14 Catholic Schools under the Office of Catholic Education

• St. John’s School

• St. Paul’s Christian School

• Harvest Christian Academy

• Guam Adventist Academy

• Providence International Christian Academy

• Japanese School of Guam

The types of instructional and administrative supplies include pens, pencils, crayons, markers, notebooks, construction paper, staplers, tape, and other materials. Funding was made available through the Education Stabilization Fund – State Educational Agency under the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).