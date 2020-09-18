GDOE expands meal program to private school students, military dependents

With school campuses still closed to students, the school meals program also is being adjusted to help meet all students' needs.

The Guam Department of Education is expanding its school year 2020-2021 school meal distribution program eligibility. GDOE launched the school meal distribution program on Sept. 4.

Beginning today, the program will expand to include all children 18 years of age and below from GDOE, private and schools for military dependents. Meals are limited in availability and should be picked up at a school within a child’s attendance area.

The school meals program will provide one bundle of five day's worth of nonperishable breakfast food items per child, and will be distributed at no cost utilizing a drive-through operation, on a first-come, first-served basis. The school meal program is limited to one meal per child and offers breakfast only at this time. A maximum of five food bundles will be given per vehicle or walker.

The school meal distribution program is operational on Fridays, from 9 a.m.-noon, except holidays. The meals will be distributed at all GDOE schools.

The school meal distribution program is made possible through a waiver GDOE received from the United States Department of Agriculture, according to the JIC.