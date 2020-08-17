GDOE experiencing phone outage on first day of remote learning

The Guam Department of Education announced at 1:20 p.m. Monday it is working to address a phone outage affecting GDOE's school district headquarters in Tiyan and a majority of school campuses as the department starts the first day of the new school year remotely.

Beginning Monday morning around 10 a.m., schools and the GDOE headquarters in Tiyan began to experience phone issues, with many locations being unable to receive incoming phone calls.

“We are working with our vendor Pacific Data Systems to expeditiously determine the cause of this problem and to get our phone lines back up and running,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez stated. “We thank our parents and stakeholders for their patience and encourage them to reach out to our schools via email as we work to resolve this problem.”

Each school and division may be contacted via email, and the full directory is available online https://www.gdoe.net/District/Portal/Directory. Those experiencing difficulty reaching their child’s school may also contact the central office hotline at info@gdoe.net.