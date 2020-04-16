GDOE extends application deadline for pre-K program

The Guam Department of Education continues to accept applications for the pilot prekindergarten program for school year 2020-2021.

Officials have extended the application deadline to May 15 to allow more residents the opportunity to register their children. The extension is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government shutdown.

The pilot prekindergarten program is available at the following schools, which accept students who fall within their region:

• Finegayan Elementary School: Contact Marites Garcia at mdcgarcia@gdoe.net

• J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School: Contact Elizabeth Hanzsek atethanzsek@gdoe.net

• Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School: Contact Renielle Ranan at raranan@gdoe.net

• Marcial Sablan Elementary School: Contact Geraldine Pablo at gjpablo@gdoe.net

Children must be 4 years old by July 31 to participate in the program during SY 2020-2021.

Parents must show proof of residency in the participating school’s district to qualify for the program. A lottery will be held to determine a child’s participation. Logistics of the lottery will be provided by the participating schools. For more information about the program, contact the participating schools at the emails listed above.

Mayors' offices are open, though they have asked that residents requiring various forms, including verification of residency, call the office first to make the request and arrangements for pick-up.