GDOE eyeing federal aid to plug $25M shortfall

Guam Department of Education officials are scrambling to fill a $25 million shortfall so they can fund educational services properly for about 26,000 students.

They’re eyeing the $287 million in American Rescue Plan funds provided to the department to fill the gap left by local appropriation.

When the governor allowed the fiscal year 2022 budget to lapse into law, GDOE’s budget level was at $206 million. Education officials had anticipated a smaller-than-requested budget - that’s nothing new for the public school system - but there was an additional $4.7 million cut, leading GDOE officials to characterize this year’s lean budget as “worse than ever.”

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said while going through the budget process earlier this year, GDOE anticipated the local budget being under pressure, noting federal tax cuts, cash shortfalls and an economy hammered by the pandemic.

“Not just from the federal tax cuts, but, just as we thought we might turn the corner, COVID-19 hits (and) the island shuts down,” he said.

“And here we are trying to keep the agency afloat at a time where we know that the local economy (is struggling and we) are going to be hard-pressed to be able to find the funding necessary to fund the department and other agencies as they might have been in the prior years.”

Meeting match fund requirements

The fiscal 2022 budget cuts concerned GDOE on many levels. One, in particular, was ensuring that budget cuts did not impede the ability to meet federal funding requirements.

“When we were talking to the Legislature, we said, 'look, at the very least, make sure that you give us enough funding to meet the maintenance of effort,'” Fernandez said in reference to funding the local government needs to bring to the table to keep the $483.5 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds received during the pandemic.

“When we go to the U.S. Department of Education, they understand that we're not just taking the federal money and replacing the local money with it because the federal money is supposed to be helping us reopen schools, helping us keep kids safe, keep employees safe, support distance learning — those are the primary purposes.”

Fernandez did say the appropriations to GDOE meet the maintenance-of-effort requirement.

“However, that doesn't mean that it's not going to be difficult to live within the $206 million,” Fernandez said.

Hoping for the OK

About $187 million of the budget is earmarked for personnel costs, leaving roughly $20 million for essential operations. The lack of wiggle room has opened discussion on whether the ARP spending plan can be adjusted to help close the gap in local funding.

“We're looking at that question very carefully. Even though we earmarked those funds, the American Rescue plan in particular, there is the possibility of shifting those funds to cover certain costs within the department,” Fernandez said.

“But what we're going to do is, we're going to make sure we determine how much (those operations) will cost, … and then make sure that U.S. Department of Education is OK with it.”

Fernandez believes that if federal funds are used they must be targeted toward school-based operations.

“If we're dedicating those funds to ensure the schools will be able to operate, I think that will get a better reception from our federal agencies. And so we're going to start there,” Fernandez said.

“So that's the discussion we're having now. And I think that'll help us make up a significant portion of that gap. Otherwise, other than that, we're going to have to take a look and see whether there are more savings or efficiencies that we need to consider.”

Juggling funds

Officials noted, however, that even with COVID-19 federal relief funds, GDOE would still be juggling its finances.

With federal funds already being dedicated to other operations and needs, covering the shortfall will mean that money is taken from something else.

“A lot of those earmarks in the ARP, about $150 million or so, is really geared toward improving our school facilities. So that's probably likely where you'll see an impact, but, we're going to do our best to make it work, so we could try to accomplish both tasks at hand.”

However, if GDOE does use ARP funds, the spending plan will need to go through the federal approval process again.

“We would need to go back to U.S. DOE only if we are requesting the use of ARP funds. However, no decision yet has been made,” Fernandez said.

But, even if approved, the federal funds won’t be available forever and using the federal funds to solve the budgetary issues now, he said, is only a temporary fix.

“That's exactly what we're cautioning, is that even if we find a solution to this year, it doesn't mean that same solution will be available next year and certainly when the federal funds are no longer there,” Fernandez said.

If investments or necessary cuts aren’t made now, he said, GDOE could find itself in a worse predicament in the future.

“We're going to be left with what they call the cliff, where you are relying on federal funds to fund your core operations and then when that dries up, you’re left with a budget hole and a lot of hard decisions,” Fernandez said.