GDOE eyes June deadline for support staff contract submission to education board

Contract negotiations for Guam Department of Education support staff are ongoing and officials hope to bring a contract before the Guam Education Board this month.

GDOE and the Guam Federation of Teachers have been working on a collective bargaining agreement to replace the prior CBA, which expired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A negotiation team was assembled last April with a mission to tackle new contract in two phases.

Phase 1 is focused on GDOE support staff.

“We are negotiating the support staff contract and hope to bring a contract to the board for its approval in June,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

Because negotiations are ongoing, education officials wouldn’t divulge details.

“Since it is under negotiations we will not be discussing anything at this time,” said GFT President Tim Fedenko.

Phase 2 of negotiations will focus on teachers.

“We will commence negotiation of the teacher contract which includes school counselors, when the school year begins. Teachers are currently on break, so we will hold off until their return,” Fernandez said.

The negotiations for the teachers and school counselors contract will address issues that have come before the Legislature, specifically involving school counselors and the compliance violation of the 2017 CBA.

One major concern to be addressed is the counselor-student ratios and the use of counselors as substitute teachers. Other concerns pertain to the mental health of school counselors due to their workload and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, Sen. Telena Nelson who chairs the committee on education, introduced Bill 254-36, which aims to define the educational and professional requirements for certified school counselors.

The measure has not been referred out of committee since its introduction in February.

During the Guam Education Board’s May meeting, board members briefly addressed the CBA negotiations as they pertain to school counselors.

Board member Robert Crisostomo asked for clarity on whether the Legislature would take the bill off their actionable items.

“I don’t want the Legislature to be moving forward to codify what we’re doing and what should be done in collective bargaining with counselors. I think we are working in a vacuum if we don’t include them and say, 'We are addressing it please give us time. … If we don’t do it by end of summer, move ahead with codifying it,” Crisostomo said.

GEB Chair Mark Mendiola noted that Fernandez had met with the parties involved in the school counselor issue and is working to address their concerns.

“We addressed some of their concerns. I think it is in the collective bargaining agreement like I mentioned. I think that’s the appropriate venue for that,” Mendiola said.

Crisostomo, meanwhile, asked that a formal letter requesting reprieve from any action on the Legislature’s part because they are addressing it.

Mendiola responded that the board would reiterate its position and send correspondence to the Legislature.