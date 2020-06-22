GDOE eyes mental health as it prepares for new school year

Preparing to enter the new school year in August doesn't just mean ensuring necessary health and safety precautions are put in place but, as Guam continues to manage the impacts of COVID-19, it also means considering the mental health and support needs of staff, parents and students.

The Guam Department of Education is preparing for a potentially radical departure from normal operations next school year – eyeing alternating schedules and emphasizing distance learning and health and safety, among other initiatives. These plans still have to be finalized and affirmed by the education board, but the real challenge is implementation, said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez. School officials will need to think about how district plans can be adopted and modified to fit the unique circumstances behind each school, and this is a key focus for work in July, Fernandez added.

Some time will need to be reserved for training as well.

"I foresee a significant discussion and need for support for parents, and that's something we're working through. And I also see a significant need for supports through the month of July leading into the school year to address the mental health and socioemotional needs of our administrators and employees so they are also able to lead at the school level," Fernandez said.

While the summer period does grant GDOE some down time to meet and plan for the coming school year, it also creates disadvantages for mental health issues, in that support structures accessible at school sites may not be readily available to the families and staff who need them. Particularly when COVID-19 has reduced the number of opportunities normally available.

"Just this morning we were talking to the lieutenant governor about partnering with (the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center) to really push the visibility of the Behavioral Health hotline so we can make sure that resource is publicized so we can push that out to our employees and our families," Fernandez said on Wednesday, June 17.

July training for 12-month GDOE employees – administrators and other staff – will also give them tools needed to identify employees and students in need of support.

"Hopefully, as we get into the start of the school year, once students are back, we'll be able to readily access and refer students as needed. But it's a big issue given the fact that – I think the latest numbers I saw were between 19,000 or 22,000 out of work or furloughed – those represent households under stress and we know the students are feeling that impact at a time when we're not able to support them," Fernandez said.

"We hope to at least do our best to prepare ourselves for their return to campus and be ready to provide services once they return."