The Guam Department of Education has presented adjusted timelines for choosing a student assessment and completing the State Strategic Plan.

After years of using the ACT-Aspire to gauge the proficiency of the island's public school students, GDOE has asked the Guam Education Board to consider a new assessment.

The assessment monitors the academic progress of students and is required by federal counterparts and the Guam Education Board. School year 2020-2021 was the last year that the ACT-Aspire could be used in the island's public schools.

On Sept. 23, GDOE asked the board to consider the Smarter Balanced assessment, which uses computer adaptive testing.

"Throughout the rest of this month we will be answering their questions, providing additional details of the assessment system in hopes of having them approve that in October," said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez.

At the end of the school year, public school students will be tested in English, language arts and math.

"We don't know what that system is just yet, but we are prepared to take all of the required assessments at the end of the year," Sanchez said.

Last school year, GDOE was only able to test a fraction of the student population, specifically face-to-face students, as the test must be administered on campus.

But this year GDOE has been told that the test must be carried out on the entire student population.

"We have confirmed that the testing plan this year still has to be face-to-face, so there's no online. Although the testing is done online it still has to be administered on campus. There are plans to accommodate the online students so that they can come onto campus to get tested," Sanchez said.

But if for any reason a parent of an online student does not feel comfortable sending their online student to school for the assessment, Sanchez said, "a waiver must be sought."

State Strategic Plan

If the Smarter Balanced assessment is chosen to replace ACT-Aspire, it would allow the department to compare data from previous years in order to gauge the road ahead in academic recovery.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The tests are critical to addressing how far students have fallen behind as a result of the pandemic and will be taken into account as the department's five-year State Strategic Plan will also be implemented this school year.

The State Strategic Plan was to be completed and presented to the board this month, but GDOE delayed working on the plan to focus on the new school year and school closures.

"Having a conversation with stakeholders regarding strategic planning for the next five years would have been really difficult to do," Sanchez said. "People would not have been focused on those areas."

Now that GDOE is returning to in-person instruction, Sanchez said, focus can shift back to the strategic plan.

"We just started up our work sessions again last week with the Guam Education Board. They told us to really focus on school opening so the option to adjust the timelines for our SSP was always on the table," Sanchez said.

The adjusted timeline pushed back the SSPs approval by three months. GDOE now hopes to finalize the first draft of the SSP this month, and present it to the board before working on the second draft.

"We plan to have our second round of parent input sessions next month. That will form our second draft, which we intend to get to the board in November," Sanchez said.

Key areas

The State Strategic Plan focuses on 6 key areas:

Leadership

Curriculum

Family and community engagement

Student behavior, discipline and safety

Facilities

Finance and administrative services

GDOE will spend November conferring with the board on the second draft before submitting it for approval in December.

The adjusted proposed timelines were presented to the GEB on Thursday.