The Guam Department of Education has updated its COVID-19 safety measures and protocols, bringing schools and school-related events in line with the governor’s executive order 2022-09.

Face masks are no longer required outdoors at schools and at outdoor GDOE Interscholastic Sports Association competitions, the department stated in a press release.

GDOE officials stressed they continue to encourage the use of face masks outdoors.

The new policy doesn’t mean parents can start sending students to school without masks. Students will need to use face masks indoors and at all indoor ISA competitions, barring any exemption.

“Based on (Department of Public Health and Social Services) guidance, there are exemptions from this requirement for individuals who are actively eating or drinking; individuals (e.g. athletes) engaged in physical activity or individuals who may have a disability that hinders them from safely wearing a mask or removing a mask without assistance,” the department stated in the release.

GDOE's COVID-19 mitigation measures included a 3-foot physical distancing of students in classrooms and a 6-foot distance in common areas such as cafeterias and gymnasiums.

But now, there is no longer a physical distancing requirement when outdoors.

“Although no longer mandated, physical distancing is encouraged for the safety of our students, employees, and our community,” the department stated in the release.

Several GDOE schools have sent out a face mask survey to parents. The survey is for School Year 2022-2023. It asks stakeholders to give their opinion on mask requirements for next school year. The options provided are:

1. Yes, continue to require the use of masks for ALL people while on school grounds and school activities.

2. No, do not make masks mandatory for use.

While face masks may not come off fully at schools until next school year, GDOE has used discretion in implementing new guidance on social distancing.

GDOE will continue to implement safety measures including disinfection of rooms and surfaces, providing hand sanitizer, frequent hand washing, and other measures outlined in U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.