GDOE faces 'ongoing question' of sick leave for its employees

If you're feeling sick, stay home – that's the directive the Guam Department of Education has provided to the community in an attempt to stave off the risk of COVID-19 transmission on campuses and keep kids in school.

But what happens when an employee uses up all their sick leave?

Sen. Sabina Perez asked how GDOE would handle the issue.

"Should an employee use up their sick-leave time, what can they use in case they are sick?" the senator asked.

In response, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, "That's an ongoing question that we have to address right now. The policy is to use your sick leave. But, you know, again, we understand the issue with those who either are running short on sick leave or are part-time employees."

It's become an issue where they don't report or they don't get sick leave, Fernandez said. "(If) they just don't report to work, they lose pay," he said.

GDOE's Human Resources Division is working to sort out the issue.

Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz said there are other options for employees.

"They can also use advance sick leave – there's 13 days that they can request in advance sick leave. Then there is also leave sharing, if they have someone with a government agency they can request for shared sick leave," she said.

During the course of the pandemic, federal guidelines in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act require certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.

Generally, under the act, covered employees are eligible for up to 80 hours or two weeks of paid sick leave at their regular rate of pay in instances where the employee is unable to work because the employee is quarantined and/or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.

It also provides that an employee may receive two weeks of paid sick leave at two-thirds the rate of pay, if they have a bona fide need to care for an individual subject to quarantine, and up to 10 additional days of paid extended family and medical leave, if leave from work is due to the need to care for a child whose school or child care provider is closed or unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19.

But, according to Fernandez addressing sick leave remains a policy issue.

"I think employees have informed us they are taking sick leave because, they've been identified as a potential contact, they stay home; they are negative; they report back to work," Fernandez said. "Why did they use their sick leave?"

The flip side of the issue is, if a sick employee does report to work, it raises the risk of spreading the infection especially if they turn out to be COVID-19 positive.

"Then there's our part-time employees. If they are sick, (they are) to stay home. But what you're going to find is if they don't earn their pay for the day because they are trying to be cautious, they may attempt to come to school and hide their symptoms because we're creating an incentive for them not to report their symptoms. It's a tough one," Fernandez said.

It's a government-wide issue that Fernandez said needs to be figured out and weighed to see what the right approach is going forward.