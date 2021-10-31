While there have always been students who struggle to make the grade, Guam Department of Education officials said the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of students who are failing at least one course.

“We saw an increase in failure rates in high school especially, which affects their credit earning. Our failure rate is generally 20%,” said Joseph Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum. “So we are looking at 20% to 25% of students are failing at least one class.”

Sanchez said typically, nearly two-thirds of all GDOE students are in need of additional support to foster student proficiency and achievement.

One method of assessment is the standardized test - and public school students' proficiency will be tested through the Smarter Balanced assessment starting next school year.

On Oct. 20, GDOE unanimously adopted Smarter Balanced as the department’s districtwide assessment tool to gauge student proficiency in the core subject areas.

“The assessment tests students in English, language arts and math in grades three through eight and one grade in high school as required by the Every Child Succeeds Act," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said in a release. “In addition to the end of the year assessments, the system provides a set of interim assessments to use throughout the school year to monitor student progress along with a variety of teacher resources and sample test items that educators can use to help teach students the standard.”

The assessment replaces the ACT-Aspire assessment tool, which after six years of use in GDOE public schools, was discontinued by the U.S. Department of Education last school year.

Last May, the ACT-ASPIRE was only administered to face-to-face learners, which at the time made up a fraction of the GDOE student population. Normally, the results of summative assessments are used to gauge whether GDOE is meeting the priorities and skills criteria for students set forth by the Common Core State Standards.

But, GDOE has yet to quantify those results and said it will not rely heavily on the information, given the small test group.

Already behind

GDOE noted that public school students were already behind in terms of performance when compared to stateside counterparts, even before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the island two-and-a-half years ago. Over the years, the relatively low test scores have been attributed to a high number of GDOE's students being migrants, who are typically considered ESL, or English as a Second Language, learners.

“If you think about it, probably one-third of our students are always going to need additional support. So we already had students scoring below grade level already before COVID-19. So we already had our challenges,” Sanchez said.

“We do know that our research and planning division is putting together the report for Act-Aspire, but, because it was such a small number of students and small number of days, we took the planning time to show the results, but we don’t think the comparison would be too different,” Sanchez said.

The assessments are not the only gauge of student proficiency. Teachers are also conducting assessments to ensure they provide each student the support they need.

“They’ve noted that they do see a challenge with their students. The biggest thing they have focused on is socialization, just getting students acclimated to school and each other while maintaining safety protocols,” Sanchez said.

Vertical lag

With face-to-face now in place, teachers are working on bringing students up to speed.

“But the important part is always bringing back the standards for this school year. What we don’t want to happen is a vertical lag,” Sanchez said.

Vertical lag occurs when teachers focus on teaching prior grade level skills.

“What happens is every grade level covers two or three years below and you never get to the actual standard which means when you get to high school, ninth grade and 10th grade, they are behind,” Sanchez said.

The idea is to reinforce the skills that may not have been taught last school year while interweaving standards and priorities with the current school year.

GDOE is keeping track to ensure that no student falls through the cracks.

“That’s a predominant concern in high school at this point because of the fact that they have to earn credit to move forward to the next grade level. (For) elementary and middle schools it's more skills based, so we can make sure that they achieve the work in the next grade,” Sanchez said.

Enrichment activities

But all grades have been asked to provide enrichment activities.

It is a priority for teachers to ensure that all students progress. "You can’t wait for others to catch up," Sanchez said. "That would be incredibly unethical and a not the right approach."

Teachers also have to take into account that each learner is different.

“You have to find ways to push everyone forward. Those students who are advanced, give them more challenging work. Again, pre-COVID they probably would be more advanced," he said. "Those students that are doing well you want to give them more opportunities to move forward and of course for those struggling students, try to get them to the standard as much as possible."

New test, new rigor

The Smarter Balanced assessments are aligned with the Common Core Standards, according to GDOE Officials.

“The Smarter Balanced assessment tests college and career readiness skills in the subjects of English, language arts and math and is recognized as a more rigorous set of assessments that require higher level thinking skills, problem solving and real-world application of knowledge and skills,” the GDOE release said.

For this school year, GDOE officials said that accommodations were made to allow the ACT-Aspire to be used to assess students, as the rollout of the Smarter Balanced assessment will take some time.

GDOE will begin transitioning to Smarter Balanced assessment in the summer of 2022 in preparation for the first assessments to be administered at the end of school year 2022-2023.

“We're excited that the board is allowing us to take this next step in implementing an assessment adopted by a larger number of states and territories,” Fernandez said. “With its teacher and student resources, this system is sure to help us better align our curriculum, instruction and assessment strategies throughout the district.”