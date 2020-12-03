GDOE finalizing reopening plans

The Guam Department of Education is about two weeks away from submitting its recommendation to the Guam Education Board regarding face-to-face instruction for public schools.

January was cited as the earliest that schools could open and the board is set to meet Dec. 15, but GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the recommendation will be more conditional, as the ultimate decision on whether schools can open sits with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"The governor is going to have to take the first step, and is going to have to authorize (public and private schools) to reopen," Fernandez said.

"A lot definitely rides on the governor's decision and then making sure we are prepared for the different scenarios that might emerge," he added.

This discussion is being held as national health officials discuss the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Local officials haven't said how or when the vaccine will be distributed but Department of Public Health and Social Services officials have said they're working with their federal counterparts.

Risk assessment

If the governor grants authority to reopen schools, the next step for GDOE would be to review its risk assessment and determine whether the department is comfortable accepting students back onto its campuses before moving ahead with reopening plans. The governor's authorization would not force schools to open but give schools the ability to make determinations on how and when to open.

Fernandez said that if the risk assessment shows its schools are under moderate or low risk for transmission of COVID-19, that will allow GDOE to begin reopening schools for traditional instruction.

But how exactly reopening will look is not yet final.

Limited opening

When the school year was about to begin, GDOE's framework for face-to-face instruction was to place students in alternating schedules to limit the number of bodies on campus on any given day. Face-to-face instruction was also open to all students.

Now, GDOE might be looking at a limited reopening for higher priority groups, such as students with special needs to maintain low populations on campuses. Assessments will be made and with it the gradual expansion to include more students.

"That might give us comfort, especially our teachers, comfort in how we're approaching it so that we can at least begin the process and then gradually expand," Fernandez said.

GDOE is currently updating its registration information to gauge how many students are interested in returning to face-to-face instruction. This is also includes disaggregating students under special education, who may most benefit from face-to-face instruction.

"We started out the school year with about 40% of parents feeling comfortable going back to face-to-face. We'll see where we are with this round of registration and also what portion of them are from our special education students. And then we'll be able to make a better plan for how to reintroduce face-to-face instruction based on those numbers," Fernandez said.

Risk score

One issue GDOE will have to work out is reconciling its risk assessment with the COVID-19 Area Risk Score. Guam's CAR score was 3.9 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the CAR Score fell to 3.4 - making it the third night of a score lower than the ideal 5.0.

However, GDOE's risk assessment still reads at the higher or highest risk categories, even up to Tuesday, according to Fernandez.

GDOE's assessment is based on new cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate over 14 days while the CAR Score is based on daily new cases per 100,000; test positive rate, though the square root is used for the calculation; and the retransmission value or the rate of spread.

Fernandez said he has asked to meet with public health officials so that he understands how the CAR Score aligns with GDOE's risk assessment.

"I want to make sure that when the governor does make a decision, we are not sending mixed messages out to the community ... Because once she declares we are able to open, our next step is to look at our risk assessment," Fernandez said.

The superintendent said he does not know when the governor will make her decision, but anticipates it will come no later than the end of December, when she decides whether to extend the public health emergency.

"We're anticipating that once we lay out our plans, and she understands the board's position on reopening, then she'll be better informed about our safety measures and efforts that will be in place, and then can make a better informed decision after Dec. 15 ... I just recognize it's a tough decision and we just want to make sure she has all the information she needs from us," Fernandez said.