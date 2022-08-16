GDOE: First week of classes went 'really well'

Classes started for public school students on Aug. 10.

Students walking, being dropped off by bus or car, were greeted at the front of the campus by teachers, faculty, and staff, as well as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and acting Superintendent Francis Santos, including deputy superintendents.

The first three days of classes went smoothly, Guam Department of Education officials told The Guam Daily Post when asked for a progress report.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“A lot of students are happy ... to be back in the classroom,” said Michelle Franquez, interim GDOE public information officer. “The first three days of school went actually really well. Overall, it was a very positive experience coming back to school.”

This was the first time 100% of the student population returned back to classrooms in person since school year 2019-2020. That was the first year when COVID-19 crossed the island’s shores.

Despite the wet weather and regular back-to-school traffic jams, all 41 schools were organized and they proceeded well, Franquez said.

“We had the usual back-to-school traffic with the congestion, but, overall, it went smooth at many of our schools,” Franquez said. “Our admin team and our employees at the schools really made it a nice effortless transition back.”

Some students enrolled late, however, school officials were geared up for it, she added.

“There might have been some late registrations, very few, but again our staff was prepared to assist and our students were able to be registered and sent to their classes,” Franquez said. “Overall, not that bad, pretty much what I heard from our instructional coaches and our district mentors who went out to the different schools. Everything was pretty much a fluent transition.”

With more than 80 teacher vacancies as of Aug. 5, GDOE developed Operation Guardian II, a protocol that deploys central office staff to schools needing assistance in classroom coverage and student supervision.

She shared with the Post that the plan is effective and acknowledged their work.

“It was appreciative to have the extra help from the central office so we do thank our central office employees who were deployed and did their best to assist and support in supervising our students at the school campuses,” Franquez said. “Kudos to our school staff for making the students feel welcomed and helping with the transition back to the classrooms.”

Operation Guardian was used in January when Guam was experiencing the omicron subvariant COVID-19 surge.

All central office functions remain completely operational as Franquez clarified that all work is still being done at GDOE headquarters in Tiyan.

Schools also had the assistance of the Department of Public Works and the Mayors' Council of Guam in getting students to campuses.

“Special shout out to our partners at DPW as well as the mayors' office,” Franquez said. “There were some schools who had support from the mayors who helped with traffic control and, of course, with DPW making sure our students arrive safely to school and arrive home afterwards.”

No reports were made of students arriving to campuses late due to bus transportation, she added.