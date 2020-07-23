GDOE food commodities distribution postponed to July 30 due to delayed shipping

A delay in the shipment has pushed back a scheduled food distribution today to next week, July 30 and again on Aug. 3.

Guam Department of Education officials, this morning, said there were some people who lined up in Dededo anticipating the distribution but those cars had to be turned away.

A previous press release noted that the distribution was going to be held every other Thursday to allow time to replenish supplies. The last distribution was July 9.

See the latest distribution below:

The Guam Department of Education, State Agency for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service has rescheduled the TEFAP food commodities distribution from July 23 to Thursday, July 30 and Thursday, Aug. 6. This will allow for time to restock and replenish food commodity supplies.

Recipients will receive one (1) bag of TEFAP food commodities and one Farmers to Families food box of fresh fruits or vegetables, regardless of household size. Food commodities include items such as fresh apples and oranges, pasta noodles, and canned goods such as spaghetti sauce, black beans, garbanzo beans, peaches, pears, salmon, and tuna. A maximum of three households per vehicle will be permitted to pick up commodities.

TEFAP distribution will take place on the following dates, times and locations:

• Thursday, July 30, 2020:

· Tiyan Upper Baseball Field from 6 a.m. -10 a.m.

· Dededo Farmer’s Market from 6 a.m. -10 a.m.

• Thursday, August 6, 2020:

· Tiyan Upper Baseball Field from 6 a.m. -10 a.m.

· Dededo Farmer’s Market from 6 a.m. -10 a.m.

Commodities will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Distribution may end early if all available commodities are distributed before 10 a.m. Participants may pick up only one food commodity bag per distribution day. Each site will have a listing of individuals who have picked up multiple commodity bags per distribution day since June 25, 2020, and individuals on this list will not be eligible to receive commodities. Furthermore, a letter of warning will be issued.

Participants are asked to adhere the following program guidelines:

• Present and have valid photo identification readily available;

• Provide village of residency;

• Wear a mask at all times;

• Remain in your vehicle;

• Ensure your trunk is unlocked/open when entering the distribution area; and

• Follow traffic directions and signage