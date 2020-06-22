GDOE food distribution to continue Thursday

The Guam Department of Education food commodities distribution will continue on Thursday and will be available to most Guam families.

As thousands of local families struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, Guam DOE, as the state agency for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Nutrition Service (FNS), “has elected to use the 400% percentile of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), making most families on Guam eligible to receive TEFAP food commodities through December 2020.”

GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza said residents only need to bring their IDs and be prepared to let employees know what village they’re from.

Households with current monthly incomes at or below the levels listed below are eligible to participate in the TEFAP food commodity distribution program:

No. of people Monthly income level 1 $5,317 2 $7,183 3 $9,050 4 $10,917 5 $12,783 6 $14,650 7 $16,517 8 $18,383 9 $20,250 10 $22,117 11 $23,983 12 $25,850 13 $26,660 14 $28,460

Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP food commodities and one Farmers to Families food box of fresh fruits or vegetables, regardless of household size. Food commodities include items such as fresh apples and oranges, beans, rice, canned fruits, sauces, tuna, salmon, pork, beef, and chicken. A maximum of three (3) households per vehicle will be permitted to pick up commodities.

The TEFAP distribution will take place from 6-10 a.m. on the following dates and locations:

• June 25: Tiyan Upper Baseball Field, Dededo Farmer’s Market

• July 9: Tiyan Upper Baseball Field, Dededo Farmer’s Market

• July 23: Tiyan Upper Baseball Field, Dededo Farmer’s Market

Commodities will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Distribution may end early if all available commodities are distributed before 10:00AM. Participants are asked to follow the following program guidelines:

• Please be patient;

• Follow instructions;

• Present valid photo identification;

• Provide village of residency;

• Wear a mask at all times;

• Remain in your vehicle;

• Ensure your trunk is unlocked/open when entering the distribution area;

• Proceed with caution; and

• Follow traffic directions and signage.