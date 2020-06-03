GDOE gets approval for $41.5M from CARES Act

The federal government has approved $41.5 million for Guam Department of Education to use for, among other things, distance learning as well as health and safety supplies.

The funds come from the US Department of Education - Education Stabilization Fund (ESF) to the Outlying Areas.

The grant is part of $153.75 million of the CARES Act. Guam will receive $54,021,960 in total, with $41.5M approved and awarded to the GDOE as the ESF State Education Agency.

Education Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the ESF funding opportunity in May. GDOE consulted with the education community stakeholders to include students, parents, school administrators and teachers from the public, private non-public and charter schools, and Guam Education Board members before submitting the required GDOE ESF-SEA certification and agreement to US-Ed in May.

The approved ESF-SEA grant awarded to the GDOE-SEA will support eligible participating public, private non-public and charter schools. Resources are allocated between schools based on a school’s previous year’s student enrollment. GDOE aims to complete approval of all project applications this week, with expenditures to begin as early as next week.

GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza said the priorities for the federal funds at GDOE include:

• modified learning models to include distance learning, health and safety supplies, materials and equipment;

• professional development, technology resources and services; and

• social, emotional and behavioral wellness support.

There have been no details released just yet on what materials or technology will be purchased to support these priorities.

The Guam Education Board and GDOE are working to put together a summer school program and determine what the new school year will look like, though, much of their planning will be based on the governor’s decision to open schools.

“The impacts of COVID-19 have been far-reaching across the nation and the region,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “Our educational system is similarly challenged by the abrupt changes to our operations. As we take on this shift, these additional resources will help us to transition to a new model of learning. We thank our students, parents and teachers for their input and look forward to investing in the education, health, and safety of our students and staff.”