GDOE gets input on parent accountability bills

Thursday's virtual Parent Teacher Organization leadership meeting with the Guam Department of Education gave parents and other stakeholders the opportunity to raise questions and voice concerns about two pieces of legislation proposing to hold parents more accountable for their children's actions.

Bill 277-35 was introduced at the request of the governor. The measure would establish criminal liability for failure of a parent or legal guardian to exercise reasonable care, supervision, protection and control over their minor child when such act or omission permits or encourages the child to commit a felony or misdemeanor crime.

Bill 310-35, introduced by Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, is also known as the Parent Accountability Act of 2020. It would hold parents liable for damage to property and individuals and impose fines of up to $1,000 per offense and up to $5,000 for all medical and/or therapy bills.

The PTO meeting followed public hearings on the bills earlier this week. Karla Borja, parent representative to the Guam Education Board, requested that the committee allow an additional 10 days to provide comment to share legislation with the parent teacher organizations and school officials in order to provide input to lawmakers on the bills.

'Negative incentives'

"I think the bills that are before you, the incentives they provide are negative incentives," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said during the meeting. "I don't know that the Legislature is wanting to take only that hard stand. There was a lot of discussion about the role of the courts in diverting, in requiring counseling, in requiring family therapy. We're really looking for ways to figure out how to address the situation, not just at the student level but with the family. And that requires parents to be involved one way or another."

One of the issues raised at the meeting involved parents in poverty and how they might be affected if they can't pay the fines. That decision lies with the courts with each case, according to Fernandez, who added that Guam DOE can perhaps take a supportive role in determining whether penalties have to be applied, waived or substituted.

"The stance that I took on behalf of the department is we're not trying to criminalize parents, but we're just trying to provide incentive. Ultimately, if it goes to a court, let individual judges ... make that determination."

Officials also discussed addressing behavior problems proactively. Administrators, alongside teachers and counselors, are developing behavior-management plans, according to GDOE Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz.

"Letting the students know what their problem behavior is and how are we going to address that behavior. Parents are also involved," Cruz said. "We are providing supports for our students that are frequently in trouble."

Counseling interventions

Borja, who hosted the meeting, said some participants agreed with counseling interventions before harsher punishments. Education Board Chairwoman Maria Gutierrez said some parents do need help with their children.

"I think we really need to help them with the counseling part because I've seen it. Especially our neighboring island parents, the language barrier is something difficult for them," Gutierrez said.

While Fernandez said it is only a small group of students committing serious offenses, one area where parental responsibility becomes an issue is with alcohol, as administrators have indicated students aren't necessarily obtaining alcohol from stores, but from home or friends.

"That's one of the conversations where I always hear we need to have stronger penalties if parents are going to allow kids to have access to alcohol at home," Fernandez said.