Monday was the first day of the Guam Department of Education Grab-N-Go school meal program, distributing lunches to hundreds of families by drive-thru.

The program was developed to ensure students continue to receive nutritious meals daily while schools remain closed to protect them and their families from COVID-19.

A line of cars formed from the cafeteria and traffic backed up toward the entrance to Wettengel Elementary School in Dededo.

The school is one of 11 sites where the program is available and it offered more than 1,100 meals for students that afternoon. Each meal is packed with pizza, salad, fruit and milk.

The program is available for all children ages 18 and below, and serves both public and private school students.

'We're ready to serve'

According to Principal Evangeline Iglesias, Wettengel is one of the most populated northern schools on Guam, servicing about 683 kids.

"Wettengel is very unique to the community, as it has (Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority) homes all around us," Iglesias said. "And with the large population, we service a lot of families that are in need of meals."

While the school is not denying any families from receiving a meal, Iglesias said they are hoping they are justified when making their requests of the amount of meals to be provided.

"Some of them are having their families' children staying with them, especially if they need to care for them during this time," she said.

Iglesias said there are about 13 school aides and teaching assistants, along with some members of AmeriCorps Guam, who are helping with the distribution.

She said school administrators have been briefed since last week on practicing safe protocols of social distancing while handing out food, and were provided with face masks and gloves for their protection and families' as well.

"We're ready to serve our island, to serve our community and to help our families get a good meal in regards to this coronavirus," she said.

Aside from the drive-thru, another line was designated for families who may not have a means of transportation, so they could still come by and pick up food.

As of now, only lunch is being provided.

Roland Cruz, a worker for the Guma San Jose Homeless Shelter, stopped by the school to pick up 50 meals to be divided among clients at the Alee Women's Shelter and the homeless shelter.

Cruz said the meals would be provided to the children in those shelters; a number of those children's families in the shelter don't have transportation.

8,000 meals at 11 school sites

According to GDOE Deputy Superintendent Kelly Sukola, an average daily meal count was taken from the 11 school sites and they are looking at serving an estimated 8,000 meals.

As the program progresses, daily assessments will be made by monitoring the number of participants. There will then be consideration on whether they should increase the amount of meals being served.

"Communications with Sodexo, they say they could support this operation as long as they get their delivery of food as anticipated ... for the rest of the school year," Sukola said.

She said there are talks of expanding the program to more sites on island, and coordinating with the Department of Public Works and the mayors' offices to deliver meals at bus stops.