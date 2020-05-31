Guam Department of Education high schools will hold their non-traditional ceremonies over the next couple of weeks beginning on Tuesday with the Okkodo High School Bulldogs.

The schools' Grad & Go ceremonies are as follows:

• Okkodo High School: June 2, 8 a.m. An edited video of the graduation will be published at a later date. For more information about the OHS Grad & Go graduation, contact ohs@gdoe.net.

• John F. Kennedy High School: June 4, virtual livestream starts at 2:30 p.m. on GDOE social media (Guam Department of Education on Facebook and YouTube), Grad & Go awarding of diplomas starts at 3 p.m. Cap and gown are required for participation. For more information about the JFKHS Grad & Go Diploma Ceremony, contact jfkhsco2020@gmail.com.

• Southern High School: June 8, virtual livestream will begin at 10 a.m. on GDOE social media, Grad & Go awarding of diplomas to start at 11 a.m. The screening point before entering the campus will be the Harry S. Truman Elementary parking lot. For more information about the SHS Grad & Go graduation, contact shsinfo@gdoe.net.

• Simon Sanchez High School: June 9, virtual ceremony to begin at 8:30 a.m. on GDOE social media, Grad & Go roll call and awarding of diplomas to start at 9 a.m. For more information about the SSHS Grad & Go graduation, contact sshs@gdoe.net.

• Tiyan High School: June 11, virtual livestream will begin at 1 p.m. on GDOE social media, Grad & Go awarding of diplomas starts at 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis (not alphabetical). An edited video will be published at a later date. For more information about the THS Grad & Go graduation, contact ths@gdoe.net.

• J.P. Torres Success Academy: June 12, virtual pre-recorded Grad & Go ceremony starts at 9 a.m and will be streamed on the JPTSA Instagram (@jptsuccessacademy). Grad & Go awarding of diplomas follows immediately after at 9:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about the JPTSA Grad & Go graduation, contact jptsa@gdoe.net.

• George Washington High School: June 13, 2020, virtual livestream to begin at 1:30 p.m. on GDOE social media, Grad & Go awarding of diplomas begins at 2 p.m. For more information about the GWHS Grad & Go graduation, contact gwhs@gdoe.net.

Each Grad & Go graduation ceremony will take place at each respective high school campus, except for the JPTSA graduation, which will be held at the Tiyan High School campus.