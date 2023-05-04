The Guam Department of Education has been in the spotlight for some time due to the state of public school facilities. While that is cause for liability under the Every Child is Entitled to an Adequate Public Education Act, another component that factors in is the quality of the education students receive.

Whether students were provided an adequate education as intended by the 14 points set forth in the law can, in part, be gauged through the Annual State of Public Education Report, which looks at graduation rates, drop-out rates, and assessments and outcomes over a period of time.

The GDOE ASPER 2021-2022 report was released Oct. 22. Officials aren’t completely happy with the reported results.

Of specific interest to educators are the cohort rates, which indicate the proportion of ninth grade students that graduate from the public school system. According to the ASPER 2021-2022, the graduation rate was 90%; it was 90.35% in school year 2020-2021.

But graduation numbers alone do not determine whether students are prepared for life beyond school, according to Joseph Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

“Achievement was always a factor for us. It was a dual set of objectives. One is increasing graduation rates, but also ensuring that we are increasing student achievement rates. … Graduation rates are going up, but how is it in terms of student achievement? Are our students ready to graduate high school? Meaning, do they have (the) skills necessary in reading, writing and mathematics, as well as, do they have the competencies in careers and jobs and whatnot? And the answer is not necessarily yes,” Sanchez said.

Correlation

There isn’t a clear correlation between graduation rates and achievement rates, said Sanchez, who noted the hope of education officials is the two rates “tie closely” together.

“But right now, there’s always going to be that disparity that we are trying to fix. Really, since we started looking at higher graduation rates five years ago, when we hit our target of 80%, the conversation shifted. … Now we have to work real hard to make sure that the graduates are actually achieving the skills necessary for them to be successful in the workforce and college,” he said.

GDOE has made a concerted effort toward accelerated learning programs, connecting teachers with resources and professional development training on strategies to push student achievement.

“This is not just a high school issue, when you are looking at graduation rates; … (the) conversation goes all the way down to elementary and middle,” he said.

When a student enters the ninth grade, or even the fifth grade, behind, it could set the tone for delayed student achievement in high school.

“We firmly intend to maintain all of our intervention programs and support programs for our students to make sure they’re able to reach and achieve graduation,” Sanchez said. “But when you look at the achievement side, we are not as happy. … When you look at the data, you’re going to see that we’ve made progress over the years, but it’s nowhere near what we shot for in terms of the 80% range. That’s something that we really have to continue to take a look at.”

ASPER report

The ASPER 2021-2022 report reflects the last year of GDOE’s previous State Strategic Plan. The current school year falls under the new State Strategic Plan, which maps out education over the next five school years. In the new plan, education officials have taken into consideration the “unrealistic” expectations previously set.

“This new upcoming strategic plan does acknowledge that we have to set more realistic goals. (In) the last strategic plan you're looking at goals of 80%, in some cases 90%, when Guam, you can see, was starting off at, in some cases, 15% or 20%, statistically. It would be difficult to shoot up to that high number,” Sanchez explained.

Student achievement scores are broken down in the latest ASPER, which compared school year 2021–2022 scores to prior years in the subjects of English, reading, math and science.

While student year-end assessment scores last school year did increase in terms of students who were at the “close to ready, ready and exceeding” levels, education officials are specifically concerned with students who are “in need” of support. For example, in third grade, reading reflected 72% of students at that level.

“When we discussed the scores with ACT Aspire, they reminded us that when students are scoring at ‘close to ready,’ that's still considered a basic level of performance,” Sanchez said. “They’re not too far behind. … The category that we need to be concerned about is those students who are performing ‘in need of support.’ So, in a sense, (we are) glad that we didn’t actually increase that number too much because if you look at that number 2019, that’s pre-COVID, … (it) is at 75% to 78%. So, we are actually seeing that number decrease – not a lot, but if (you) jump to SY 21-22, we are looking at 72%.”

Sanchez said schools have been asked to focus on those students who are in need of support.

“If you get that large group of students to actually do better, then everybody does better,” Sanchez said.