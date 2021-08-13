About 75% of the Guam Department of Education's employees have been vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 and GDOE is working toward making the vaccine more accessible to comply with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's vaccine mandate.

"We are going to do our best to facilitate the access to the vaccines," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, GDOE will host a vaccination clinic at the Tiyan High School Gymnasium, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic is open to GDOE employees, students and employees of vendors such as the cafeteria and other food service workers.

But the big question Fernandez said keeps popping up, is, if there are consequences for GDOE employees who refuse to get vaccinated.

According to the governor’s mandate, those who choose not to get vaccinated must submit to weekly testing for COVID-19.

The mandate to get employees vaccinated, he said, in part, "is really for the benefit of our students who have gone through 18 months of real disruption to their lives, academically and socially and emotionally."

“And whatever we can do to keep them in school, let’s try our best to do it,” Fernandez said.