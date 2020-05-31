The Guam Department of Education headquarters at Tiyan will be open for central office employees next week as divisions continue to implement safety measures needed to conduct normal operations.

The announcement comes after the governor called for government agencies to reopen on Monday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered non-essential agencies and offices shut down in mid-March in response to the public health emergency.

GDOE officials also announced that the Emergency Food Distribution Program (TEFAP) commodities distribution, which is operated through GDOE under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will be suspended for the week of June 1-5.

TEFAP operations are scheduled to resume on June 9, at three sites to be announced at a later date.

“We have spent the past several months implementing our Grab-N-Go School Meals Program, USDA Emergency Food Distribution Program, home learning lessons, PBS lessons, and Grab-N-Go packet distribution programs,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “As we wrap up the school year, our graduation ceremonies, and gear up for the challenges ahead, we are shifting back to normal operations for employees at schools and at headquarters. Our focus in returning to normal operations, of course, is safety first, which is our priority before we open the doors further to the general public.”

GODE officials said employees will be given specific instructions from their direct supervisors regarding their schedules for next week, reporting requirements, and/or telework guidance.

Once safety measures are fully in place, more information will be released with regard to services for the general public. Parents, students and members of the public may continue to call or email the schools for information on student activities.

While school facilities will be closed for educational purposes, schools will begin administrative and maintenance functions to close out the school year and prepare for next school year.