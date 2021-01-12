GDOE heads into oversight as department contacts students

With the governor having allowed social workers and other human service personnel to conduct home visits, the number of Guam Department of Education students who have not yet made contact with their schools has been whittled down to just over 350 students in a couple weeks.

The exact number was 351 students at close of business Friday, according to GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza.

The status of unaccounted for students is part of the agenda for a virtual oversight hearing of GDOE today. Other topics include in-person learning, COVID-19 vaccination for educators, interscholastic sports and the status of special education.

GDOE anticipated beginning the school year with in-person instruction along with remote learning models, but an increasing number of COVID-19 cases around August, which continued through subsequent months, interrupted those plans.

Students who did not choose a learning model were initially placed into in-person instruction. These students were difficult to reach or were unreachable over the summer and represented a major concern for GDOE.

With in-person instruction expected to resume next week, uncontacted students were again placed into in-person classes.

The department began the school year with about 3,000 public school students who had not made contact with their schools.

Coordination among village mayors, GDOE social workers and other staff, as well as a review of the data, helped to ultimately reduce that number, but the department faced challenges with reaching the last few hundred students. They were placed on a home visitation list, but until the governor issued her authorization around the end of December, GDOE was unable to conduct home visits.