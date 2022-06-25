GDOE high school senior interns get a behind-the-scenes look at education

Not many students get the opportunity to witness what happens behind the scenes at the Guam Department of Education, but high school students participating in Cycle 4 of the senior internship program this summer are already surprised by what they have learned.

The program began in the summer of 2019. It was launched by Superintendent Jon Fernandez to provide students the opportunity to gain work experience.

Kennysha Sablan was a participant in the pilot program and has returned as a mentor this summer.

“I have a passion for education and I wanted to see if it was really my passion or if I could see myself at the central office working behind the scenes,” Sablan said.

When Sablan was an intern, she said it wasn’t what she expected.

“I was placed in the division under the superintendent’s office, but I had the opportunity to work with other divisions such as the Student Support Office, where they handle disciplinary aspects for schools, and the CHamoru Studies Division and the Research, Planning and Evaluation Division, which handles all the research involving students, teachers and academic data. I learned a lot from my experience,” Sablan said.

She gained work-related skills including communication and leadership.

“My leadership skills actually really improved. After being in the program I was joining more extracurricular clubs,” Sablan said.

The program helped her to strive for more and become more engaged in school programs. Sablan decided to become a mentor for the program.

“I just wanted to help give back (to) the students and also it’s like a second home to me,” Sablan said.

She will be mentoring students such as Levi Svawit from John F. Kennedy High School and Anherutowa Calvo from George Washington High School this summer.

Both interns started with the program June 13.

“Before, I really didn’t have much information. I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. I’ve been an intern for like three days, but even in these three days I’ve already learned a lot,” Svawit said. “It helped me gain appreciation for those working behind the scenes. It wasn’t something I was expecting, I found out in these three days that they do a lot more.”

Calvo said the internship program allowed him a greater appreciation for GDOE.

“For the past few days, I’ve been introduced to many divisions that work together to ensure the students have a good learning experience and provide the materials we need at school. I found out the workers at GDOE work harder than I expected and I appreciate that,” Calvo said.

“This internship is highly selective and only the top 20 can get in. I feel that this will definitely assist me. I am extremely excited, … I am interested in what they offer as an internship - the hands-on work experience and leadership skills.”

Svawit agreed. He, too, joined for the work experience.

“I wanted to gain experience in a work office setting. Also, I will be an officer in clubs next year and I want to learn skills that could help build my club and better optimize it,” Svawit said.

The high school interns will receive $1,800 as a stipend for the summer session and will have additional opportunities to work in future sessions during school year 2022-2023. The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan.