The first day of December will be the first day public high school students return to the traditional five days a week of in-classroom learning.

Guam Department of Education officials are looking at January 2022 for elementary and middle school students to resume attending classes on campus five days a week.

GDOE officials said they have worked with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to gauge the safe return of approximately 26,000 public school students to five days of weekly instruction.

Officials used data including the community vaccination rate, COVID-19 transmission rate and cases identified by schools to decide when that return would be.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez, on Twitter, said: "As we exit the Delta wave and see the vaccination rates climb, GDOE is preparing for a return to five days of instruction on Dec. 1, for high schools and Jan. 3, for middle and elementary. Now that we are in a safer position our job is to make sure kids fall no further behind."

Right now, students attend school in cohorts, or groups, on alternating days. This system reduces the number of students on campus and in classrooms each day, helping to reduce chances of transmission. It also means, however, that it takes two weeks for students to get five days of instructional hours.

Petition

While GDOE officials are touting the end of the surge, some high school students have their doubts.

A high school student started a petition against returning to classes five days a week, saying it felt safer attending school in groups.

"As a student, I believe that the cohorts in place are keeping students, staff, and overall our community safe. The conditions we were in when we were all together at school made many students fear (for) their health due to crowding or others (staff or students) not following safety protocols," Jay Zablan wrote in the petition. "Myself, along with other students, feel that the cases aren't rising as rapidly as before because of the cohorts we have right now. If we do go back to all students five days a week, cases will rise, and we'll be back to online learning in which many students tend to struggle with."

Zablan said the petition was created "in hopes that the Guam Board of Education will hear out students' thoughts and think about the consequences that will arise if cohorts are removed."

"Instead of removing cohorts, many students like the idea of having upperclassmen (juniors and seniors) attend school in the morning and having underclassmen (freshmen and sophomores) attend later into the day. During these cohorts, we are still able to attend school five days a week, but in a more safer way for students and staff."

In less than 24 hours, 446 signatures were garnered. The goal was to reach 500 signatures.

Mitigation efforts

The Guam Daily Post asked a GDOE official if the department was aware of the petition and the concerns some students may have. Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz said she did not see the petition, but she did try to allay concerns students and parents may have.

"We have implemented all the mitigation factors that public health guidance has stipulated on the Department of Education. We've done walk-throughs with (the Department of Public Health and Social Services), they approved our mitigation plan and with the vaccination for 5- to 18-year-olds as another mitigation factor, as well as the CAR Score going down and positivity rates of COVID-19 going down, we want to go back to some type of normalcy," Cruz said.

Cruz asserted the island has moved past the pandemic and now is in an endemic situation.

"This is something that we are going to have to live with for the rest of our lives. We want to come back to some form of normalcy for students for their socioemotional well-being, as well as academically," Cruz said.

GDOE officials have taken note of the impact the pandemic has had on student learning as well as social and emotional health, she said.

Although not formally quantified, GDOE officials estimate public school students to be behind in proficiency by two years.

GDOE said students need to get back in the classroom to address learning loss and preventing further reduction in instructional hours.

When students begin to return in December, they'll see some new faces among the staff.

"We're hoping that they'll be able to see more supervision," Cruz said regarding an upcoming GDOE job fair, which the department organized to fill 387 vacant positions.

"We're hoping to hire more people to assist at the school level with physical distancing and covering classes," Cruz said.

All mitigation measures, including personal protective equipment, hand-washing stations, plexiglass dividers in cafeterias and screening continue, Cruz said.

GDOE officials said they hope teachers are excited about the return.

"We have a stakeholders meeting on Thursday with our teachers and staff to hear what they have to say and what concerns they may have. Obviously, you're going to have teachers that have concerns, but for the most part when there was the three-week shutdown and students were able to return to school, both students and teachers were excited to be back," Cruz said.