The Guam Department of Education is hopeful that it will be able to fill more than 100 one-to-one aide positions for special-needs students.

The shortage of one-to-one aides was discussed during a community input session with parents of special-needs students on Saturday.

Manny Cruz, the father of a sixth grade student on the autism spectrum, told school officials that his son has been through numerous one-to-one aides in the past.

"I always tell the one-to-one aides when they're leaving, they always apologize, and I tell them, 'I get it – you have yourself and loved ones to support. If you're going on to a better opportunity, I fully support that,'" Cruz said.

GDOE has struggled with the recruitment of one-to-one aides for several reasons, including pay and employment status.

"It's an entry-level position and it is difficult to maintain aides because, the fact that many of them end up getting better opportunities – a more permanent job – and that's something we recognized in the past," said Tom Babauta, assistant superintendent of special education.

GDOE is facing this predicament because of a shift from full-time employment for school aides to part-time, which has also occurred in the past.

From 80 to 400 school aides

Babauta said, in 1999, there were fewer than 80 school aides. Now there are more than 400.

"Did the population change? Not really, but the number of aides had grown exponentially. So in order to meet that manpower need and to deal with the rising costs, what had happened years ago was we had to shift to a part-time model to accommodate," Babauta said.

The shift to part time has meant that GDOE could not meet growing demand, but that's about to change.

"This year, I think we have a course of action that might knock all of that out. The leadership has directed myself and personnel to work together to get all the (positions) filled," Babauta said.

The plan is to host a virtual job fair in the next two weeks, said Babauta. Applicants will be vetted and interviewed virtually.

"So, within a couple of weeks, we should have pretty much all the positions filled. That's at least our goal," Babauta said.

Hiring is only half the battle. GDOE also struggles with retention.

Easing students into a new environment

This school year probably was the first school year Cruz's child had an assigned one-to-one aide.

On the first day of school a few weeks ago, Cruz's special-needs child experienced some changes, including being dropped off at school, joining a new school environment and seeing new faces.

What helped ease the sixth grader into the new school year was when he saw his one-to-one aide, the dad said.

"Seeing the familiar face really helped," Cruz said.

To retain one-to-one aides, Babauta explained, efforts are being made to change the job series, which currently reflects "school aides" as a general job title.

"We're really wanting a little bit higher training and focus, that way it would be considered a paraeducator," Babauta said. "We've been working on that, but it's not that simple."

To date, GDOE has reported having filled 52 permanent one-to-one aide positions.

Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz said, "We are progressing, as far as hiring permanent positions. This has been an ongoing issue relative to the one-to-one aides that are on a part-time basis. We want to be able to provide the benefits, such as accruing leave or having the ability to provide the medical and dental coverages."