The Guam Department of Education is inviting parents to participate in the ongoing series of distance learning meetings via Zoom or Google Meet video conferencing.

The distance-learning stakeholder meetings provide an opportunity for GDOE leadership to provide more in-depth information to parents regarding the distance learning models this school year and the impacts to the department due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The forum also provides an opportunity for parents to ask questions, seek clarification, provide feedback and input regarding how the distance learning instructional models can be improved.

Distance learning meetings are being held for elementary, middle and high school families in the northern, central and southern regions. Elementary school parent meetings will cater to parents of students in prekindergarten through fifth grade. Middle and high school parent meetings will cater to families of students in sixth to 12th grade.

The meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates:

• Elementary Northern Region: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Zoom link: https://gdoe.zoom.us/j/98505373351

Passcode: 786436

• Secondary Northern Region: Thursday, Sept. 3

Zoom link: https://gdoe.zoom.us/j/99305557269

Passcode: 402561

• Middle and high schools Central Region: Tuesday, Sep. 8

Zoom link: https://gdoe.zoom.us/j/91673837020

Passcode: 500737

• Middle and high schools Southern Region: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Zoom link: https://gdoe.zoom.us/j/94955236699

Passcode: 057946

• Special Education: Thursday, Sept. 10

Google Meet link: https://meet.google.com/tky-ozry-zdz

This Google Meet meeting will have closed captioning but may not be streamed on the GDOE Facebook page.