GDOE hopeful decision about fiduciary agent comes Friday

Guam Department of Education officials could soon be hearing back from the U.S. Department of Education on whether some long-standing financial mandates get eased.

Leadership from GDOE is back on island following talks with federal counterparts on a required third-party fiduciary agent, and the local education department's request that certain provisions be lifted or eased.

Francis Santos, acting GDOE superintendent, on Wednesday told The Guam Daily Post that, in his opinion, the meetings went well.

Santos was accompanied by Guam Education Board Chair Mark Mendiola and Vice Chair Mary Okada, and the trio met with federal education staffers last week in the nation’s capital to persuade the agency to reconsider conditions of the third-party management.

“The trip was very successful, actually,” said Santos. “So we met with them basically to discuss our continued review of our high-risk status under U.S. (Department of Education). We met together with Chairman Mark Mendiola, Dr. Mary Okada, the vice chair herself, and in attendance from the U.S. education side was Christine Jackson, who is basically the oversight for Guam, Ms. Janet Scott and then also Chris Soto, who is the special adviser to the secretary of education.”

The ultimate goal is to remove the financial oversight from GDOE, he said. Federal officials imposed the requirement after repeated concerns over the handling of U.S. Department of Education grants led to GDOE's designation as a high-risk grantee.

With the good progress report to the U.S. Department of Education, following a May visit to the island's public school campuses, Santos noted a decision on restrictions or the third-party fiduciary agent removal could be made by the end of the week, or sometime next week at the latest.

“As stated by Ms. Christine Jackson (of the U.S. Department of Education), we should be getting a letter hopefully in this next week or this week informing us of decisions that have been made,” Santos said. “And we're hoping and we're optimistic that we're going to be looking at, hopefully, being released or somewhat lessen the restrictions that we currently have with respect to the high-risk status of GDOE.”

Post files show the removal of third-party oversight will save GDOE over $2 million a year on the contract with Alvarez & Marsal Public Sector Services, which has been GDOE’s third-party fiduciary agent since 2009.

“The big part, obviously, is the current arrangement that we have with our third-party fiduciary agent," Santos said. "If we can get that lifted ... because that is money that we actually pay out of the local funds, and we hope to get that issue somewhat resolved, and then we can move forward."

U.S. Department of Education designated GDOE as a high-risk grantee due to poor management and spending of federal funds in September 2003, eventually requiring GDOE to retain the services of independent overseers for grant funding it receives, according to Post files.

The federal education department dropped 13 of the 21 responsibilities required of GDOE, as well as 18 of 22 duties of the third-party fiduciary agent in July, after the May visit from the federal officials. This gave GDOE more financial management activity and full control of procurement after not having it for nearly two decades.