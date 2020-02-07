A bill to allow the Guam Department of Education the authority to contract solar energy providers was discussed during a roundtable hearing held at the Legislature on Thursday.

“The goal is to allow educational institutions to be able to use the savings from solar to utilize for capital improvement projects, “said Sen. Telena Nelson, who authored Bill 196-34, which would shift the authority from the General Services Administration to GDOE.

“There is an urgent need for GDOE to explore all opportunities, implement alternative energy and generate savings that can be utilized for educational purposes,” said Guam Board of Education Chair Maria Gutierrez.

She said the department currently spends $13 million per year on power.

“GDOE plans to move forward as soon as possible to promote sustainable energy practices within our school system by implementing solar power and hopefully provide additional funding to meet other important GDOE needs,” Gutierrez said.

Similar legislation, Bill 219, introduced by Sen. Joe San Agustin, would extend the authority to other educational institutions.

“We don’t take a position on that. We are really just concerned with DOE interests,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

Fernandez said GDOE is open to working with the Guam Power Authority on any concerns the power authority may have with the bill.

“It’s not the intent to negatively impact our incumbent power provider as we understand the critical role GPA plays in providing power to residents and businesses,” he said.

General Manager of GPA Jon Benavente attended the roundtable hearing and asked that the legislation be made flexible to allow GPA to contract solar energy directly for DOE in order to provide its expertise and mitigate possible risks that could counter the intention of the legislation.

Nelson said she and her colleagues will see if changes are needed in the bill to protect the interests of the “island as a whole.”