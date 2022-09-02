GDOE hosts Consolidated Grant training

The Guam Department of Education is hosting a two-day workshop, dubbed Federal Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Grant Award Notification, Implementation and Accountability.

This is a federal funding training requirement, GDOE officials said.

The workshop is held twice a year, with the first workshop being held before the grant application is written to determine who wants to participate and to gather input from stakeholders as to what should be included in the grant.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The second workshop, set for today, is held after the grant award is received to get all of the participants together to implement the grant.

"Although, over the past few years, due to COVID, we've had the benefit of the Education Stabilization Funds and American Rescue Plan, the Consolidated Grant has been a consistent resource for many of our current initiatives and activities that support student achievement,” said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the insular areas (American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands) may apply for two or more eligible state-administered formula grant programs under one application, and choose how to allocate funds among programs within the consolidated application.

Every major curriculum program is financially supported through the Consolidated Grant, according to GDOE.

Summer School, Eskuelan Puengi, STEM-Robotics and Engineering, Next Generation Science Standards, Guam Trades Academy, ASPIRE (elementary and middle school after-school program), AP and Pre-AP programs, New Teacher Mentoring program and Initial Teacher Certification Program, to name a few, are projects funded through Guam's Consolidated Grant.

There were about 140 participants in the first day of the grant training, held at the Westin Resort Guam in Tumon.

School administrators from public schools, charter schools and participating private schools, as well as homeschooling representatives, project coordinators and personnel and Guam Education Board members and GDOE leadership participated in the workshop.

The sessions Thursday included topics covering understanding the grant requirements, the connection between the GDOE Strategic Plan and the grant projects and activities, procurement requirements and employee time tracking.

The sessions scheduled for today will go over the different grant projects and activities for this year and then, in the afternoon, GDOE noted, a planning session on some ideas for the next -three-year cycle will be held.

GDOE said it will start preparing in January 2023 for the next FFY grant.