The cafeteria at John F. Kennedy High School buzzed with activity on Friday as those seeking a job with the Guam Department of Education eagerly marketed themselves.

Amanda Bateman, a limited-term, full-time teacher with the Initial Teacher Certification Assistance Program was one of many hoping to land a position.

“I actually taught last year here at JFK. I taught high school band, which was wonderful, but I’m here to just ensure that I get my position for next year. I am really hoping that I get my referral for JFK and my interview goes well. The goal is that I get that position because our fall term is our internship, where we do field study and reporting and then that is how we will get our full certification,” Bateman said.

For Bateman, becoming a teacher is about giving back to the public school system by doing something that she loves.

“My dream job has always been high school band … director and I love my experience my first year and I just want to be back and do it forever,” Bateman said. “I am happy to get any referral, but I loved JFK last year and it’s been kind of my dream school, so I really hope I get it.”

For Kaylani Mayberry, the job fair was a potential catalyst for a career.

“I am here to apply for a job/career for GDOE and hoping to get a teaching position at any school,” said Mayberry, a recent graduate of the University of Guam. “I am mostly interested in doing primary, but I am not closed off to doing any of the grade levels.”

The cafeteria filled with applicants was a bit intimidating for Mayberry, but she didn’t let that dampen her excitement.

“A lot of them do have prior experience. I think that’s why I am nervous, but I am mostly just excited to just start my career,” Mayberry said. “I am hoping to get Talo'fo'fo' because that’s where I did my student teaching, but I am not closed off to any school. I just want my chance to start my career.”

Mayberry feels she has what it takes to mold young minds.

“I think that what I have to offer is that I am such an energetic and compassionate person and one of my weaknesses, which is also my strength, is I don’t like to let people down. I give my 100% to anything I do and I think I would make a great addition to any school,” Mayberry said.

As of June 22, GDOE had 135 classroom instruction vacancies to fill in the secondary level and 105 vacancies in the elementary grade levels.