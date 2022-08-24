Public school teachers under the Guam Department of Education are being trained all week in subject courses such as robotics and engineering.

“Yeah, so it's robotics and engineering,” said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “Engineering training for our teachers, kindergarten all the way to 12th grade. This is actually continuous support, you know, for a project that we started about four years ago. So we have, you know, robotics classes and programs in all of our schools right now. ... Because of the success that we've had, you know, the engagement of students, the interest of students, the interest of teachers, and it's just been an incredible success.”

For some educators, this is an expansion of the workshops conducted over the summer.

GDOE is training more teachers to expand the robotics and engineering curriculum in all grade levels at the 41 schools it operates, Sanchez noted.

“We really wanted to make sure that we were able to expand, you know, so we want to push it in a way where it's at every grade level, right, because right now we have some schools that are different grade levels, you know, fourth grade, fifth grade, and so obviously want to make sure it's from kinder all the way to 12th grade and, eventually, every teacher, so that all students will get an opportunity to participate at some level. Right now we have, you know, teams of teachers in every school, but it's not every teacher yet, right? So we're working to expand it so that every teacher will eventually get the training,” Sanchez said.

The STEM-related subjects, which are science, technology, engineering and mathematics, are something GDOE aims to grow in its curriculum, he said.

“And, more importantly, every teacher, every student will be able to access these opportunities in the classroom. So, you know, when you're dealing with robots, and you're dealing with engineering, you're dealing with a lot of coding, you know, Introduction to Coding, where they have to learn problem-solving, or collaborative work, is a big key in giving them a chance to work together in teams. So they're able to solve problems together,” he said. “It's meant to be very interactive. It's meant to be very engaging. And, you know, one thing that we really want to emphasize, that we're trying to emphasize with the teachers is that it's not just robotics and technology and engineering separately, you know, in the coursework, right, it could be, right, but we also want them to integrate in all the different subject areas as much as possible.”

Those subjects include English, language arts and social studies, to name a few, Sanchez said.

“So they’re being able to write about what they're doing, being able to read about what they're doing, being able to work together and share and present. You know, this information when it comes to the sciences as being actively engaged in scientific inquiry and problem-solving,” he said. “When it comes to social studies, that might even be integrating, you know, social issues in the community and, and how can technology, robotics, you know, be a part of social issues in the community. And of course, really just giving them a chance to build, you know, their potential skills in these areas so that they can maybe be interested in going deeper in the future.”

Sanchez explained that the goals of the robotics training for teachers, which eventually will be taught to students, is a comprehensive approach to student achievement.

“The intent is for it to be progressive, you know, so you start off in elementary schools, where it's more introductory type work. In middle schools, that becomes more sophisticated and, of course, in high schools, it becomes almost independent type work,” he said. “And the intent really is not just to provide students a kind of a pathway or access to, you know, to potential careers but also just really raising everybody's awareness and foundational knowledge about science and technology and an engineering all the different fields that are out there now in society. For example, our efforts as you saw over the summer, our efforts didn't include just technology, as we included the sustainability with microgreens and, you know, sustainable gardens and so on. So, it's really kind of raising their overall understanding and capacity to understand sciences and how it affects, you know, today's society.”

Hundreds of teachers are expected to be trained in these courses.

“So we're really working with the teachers to integrate a lot of these different strategies into multiple subject areas. I would just kind of emphasize the fact that, you know, these types of activities are really meant to engage the students. It is actually to have them do hands-on activities in the classroom, how to have them work together with other students. So it's not like the robots are designed independently for every student, they have to work in teams, they have to identify problems together. They have to work toward potential solutions together and ultimately they get to present, you know, their findings, both in terms of demonstrating it through their activities, as well as being able to verbally present it, you know, and share with the other students,” Sanchez said.