GDOE improves safeguards as students go back to school

The first day back to school went smoothly, according to public school officials who eagerly welcomed half of its 26,000 student population on Monday.

After spending three weeks in a temporary online program created in response to the suspension of in-person instruction, Guam Department of Education Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joe Sanchez said, “It seemed to be going well.”

The education department resumed face-to-face learning in two cohorts, students in cohort A resumed classes on Monday, while cohort B students begin class today.

GDOE’s risk-based approach to reopening schools involved reducing the number of students on campus by half on any given school day.

“When you have already seen what full capacity looks like with all of the students on campus and all of the traffic, to go to pretty much half the student population, it’s so much easier to go to half,” Sanchez said.

Administrators and teachers reported the first day was more manageable than in the first two weeks of the new school year last month.

'Seemed a lot better'

One of the first noticeable improvements from splitting the student population into two groups has brought is the reduced time it takes for students to be screened upon arrival.

The delays in getting students into classrooms last month did not repeat this time.

“I think all around (it) seemed to be going well. Traffic seemed a lot better,” Sanchez said.

In the first two weeks of the school year, the Department of Public Health and Social Services conducted site visits to GDOE schools in an effort to help improve health and safety mitigation measures.

“We actually invited them along to see our schools at the start of that process,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “What we’ve observed is within the classroom there seems to be good adherence to the requirements – meaning distancing, face masks, the teacher and students knowing where they need to be to minimize the spread and contact.”

Classrooms have also been sanitized and cleaned, according to Fernandez.

GDOE has ensured every class has a seating arrangement chart that will allow GDOE or Public Health to conduct contact tracing in the event of a COVID-19-positive case, Fernandez said.

As students enter and exit classrooms, GDOE has established a system to limit contact.

In the first few days of school, photos circulated on social media depicting some schools with students packed in hallways or congregating in walkways and outdoor space areas during breaks.

With the split student population, Sanchez said, social distancing has been followed because the number of students is more manageable.

Cafeteria a challenge

However, challenges remained in areas like the cafeteria where the social distancing is requirement is 6 feet and mask-wearing is comprised.

To help alleviate this, some schools are utilizing individual desks to serve meals. But not all schools are equipped with desks.

Students also will start to see sneeze guards going up in cafeterias as part of the efforts to improve mitigation measures.

“We received a shipment of Plexiglass for that purpose ... that was a concern that Public Health said we should look at and try to improve,” Fernandez said.

GDOE posted pictures on Facebook sharing their excitement to have students back in school.

Keep kids home if they're sick

Sanchez said in the first few minutes of his conversations with teachers, they say there's so much work and there are challenges. “But then when I asked them how they feel, they love it, it’s great,” he added.

Being a teacher is hard work and stressful under normal circumstances, and the pandemic only compounds the challenges. There are still lingering concerns about getting infected.

“Let’s face it, a lot of folks even with the mitigation plans and all the safety measures, it's natural to feel fearful about the virus and catching it, but, at the same time we also understand that staying at home and doing everything online is not the best approach,” Sanchez said.

The first day for cohort A students didn’t go without a hitch. There were reports of students showing up on the wrong day of school and reports of students sent to school sick.

“We remind everybody that if your kid is sick, for any reason – it doesn’t have to be COVID-19 – we don’t want any sick kids on campus."