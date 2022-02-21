Parents, get your cameras ready!

Public high school seniors will be able to experience a more traditional graduation and they may be able to experience another storied tradition leading up to their final day in high school this year.

Guam Department of Education Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz made the announcement Wednesday.

“This school year, the seniors, as well as school administrators, have decided to have an in-person graduation,” Cruz said.

The past two school years, GDOE high school seniors received their diplomas through "grab-and-go" graduation ceremonies. The drive-thru graduations were in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions in place for large events.

This year, traditional graduation ceremonies will make a comeback and schools have begun planning.

“The two schools – Okkodo High School and Simon Sanchez High School – will be having their graduation over at the University of Guam field house. John F. Kennedy, as well as George Washington High School, will have their graduation on campus, and then Southern High School will be having their graduation over at the Paseo Stadium,” Cruz said.

Graduation ceremonies are typically held in May or June, Cruz said, adding that more information about the ceremonies will be provided as the end of the school year approaches.

But, that isn’t the only school experience that high school students and parents can look forward to — high school proms may also be possible this year.

“Probably prom and we hope that our juniors and our seniors are able to have that type of activity. But, that will be based on Public Health guidance we would have to follow.” Cruz said, “Public Health guidance, as far as the number of individuals who may be in a school gymnasium, or a hotel conference room, that will just be dependent on Public Health guidelines, the schools and the student body association to determine whether they want it.”

Prior to the pandemic, high school seniors and juniors were able to participate in the tradition which serves as a rite of passage for students. But, like graduations, the pandemic halted proms the last two years.

GDOE officials, last week, said they are focused on returning students to a normal school-life experience bringing back traditional activities for students, now that students are reacclimated to in-person instruction.